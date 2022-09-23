Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal vs Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe in Laver Cup 2022 Live streaming: When and Where to Watch Roger Federer last match Live TV Online in India

It was quite a collection of tennis luminaries sharing the black indoor hard court for a Laver Cup doubles practice session Thursday, 66 Grand Slam titles among them, a group collectively nicknamed the Big Four: Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on one side of the net; Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray on the other. This team event founded by his management company marks the end of Federer's career, and his last match will come Friday night alongside longtime rival Nadal for Team Europe against the Team World doubles pairing of Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock.

“I’m not sure if I can handle it all. But I’ll try,” the 41-year-old Federer said about his sure-to-be-emotional on-court farewell after 20 major championships, a total of 103 tournament titles and hundreds of weeks at No. 1 across nearly a quarter of a century as a professional tennis player.

“Sitting here,” Federer said Thursday at a team news conference, with Nadal, who is 36, to his left, and Djokovic and Murray, both 35, a couple of seats down to his right, “it feels good that I go first from the guys. It feels right.”

Federer is ending his playing days following a series of operations on his right knee. He hasn’t competed since a quarterfinal loss at Wimbledon to Hubert Hurkacz in July 2021. In February of this year, when word emerged that Federer would be in London this week, he said Nadal messaged him suggesting they play doubles together again. They teamed up to win a doubles match during the first Laver Cup in 2017.

“I saw him playing on TV before I arrived on tour. I saw him having success on TV, and then (we were) able to create an amazing rivalry together. And on the other hand, something that probably we are very proud of is having a friendly rivalry,” Nadal said Thursday. “Tomorrow is going to be a special thing. Difficult. Going to be difficult to handle everything, especially for Roger, without a doubt. But for me, too. At the end, one of the most important players — if not the most important player — in my tennis career is leaving.”

They played each other in singles 40 times (Nadal won 26), including 14 Grand Slam matchups (Nadal won 10). Nadal came out on top in their classic 2008 Wimbledon final, considered by some the greatest match in history; Federer won their last showdown, in the 2019 semifinals at the All England Club.

Match Details

When is the Laver Cup 2022 tournament going to be held?

The Laver Cup 2022 will begin on September 23, Friday and will conclude on September 25, Sunday.

Where will the Laver Cup 2022 be played?

The Laver Cup 2022 will be played at the O2 Arena, London.

What time will the Laver Cup 2022 begin? What time will Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal vs Jack Sock and Francis Tiafoe doubles match begin?

The Laver Cup will begin at 5:00 pm IST, on September 23. On Day 1, the first match is between Casper Rudd and Jack Sock. It will be followed by a clash between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Diego Schwartzman. In night session, Andy Murray will play Alex de Minaur. It will be followed by doubles match between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal vs Jack Sock and Francis Tiafoe at around 1215am (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the Laver Cup 2022?

The Laver Cup 2022 will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Laver Cup 2022?

The Laver Cup will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Laver Cup 2022: Teams

Team Europe: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud

Team World: Felix Auger-Aliassime, Frances Tiafoe, Diego Schwartzman, Alex de Minaur, Taylor Fritz, Jack Sock