Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal doubles match in Laver Cup 2022 live stream: When and Where to Watch Roger Federer in Action, Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will team up in doubles at the Laver Cup on Friday in what Federer has announced will the final match of his long and illustrious career. Federer, owner of 20 Grand Slam titles, and his longtime rival Nadal, owner of a men's-record 22 major championships. Will pair up for Team Europe against the Team World duo of U.S. Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock.

The lineup for Day 1 at the competition founded by Federer's management company was announced Thursday.

The line-up is set for Day 1 of #LaverCup pic.twitter.com/HnulRs01KX — Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 22, 2022

The singles matches will be two-time Grand Slam runner-up Casper Ruud against Sock, and 2021 French Open finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas against Diego Schwartzman during the day session, and three-time major champion Andy Murray against Alex de Minaur at night, before the Federer-Nadal doubles match.

When is the Laver Cup?

The Laver Cup will begin on September 23, Friday and will conclude on September 25, Sunday.

Where will the Laver Cup be played?

The Laver Cup will be played at the O2 Arena, London.

What time will the Laver Cup begin? What time will Rofer Federer/Rafael Nadal and Jack Sock and Francis Tiafoe doubles match begin?

The Laver Cup will begin at 5:00 pm IST, on September 23. On Day 1, the first match is between Casper Rudd and Jack Sock. It will be followed by a clash between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Diego Schwartzman. In night session, Andy Murray will play Alex de Minaur. It will be followed by doubles match between Rofer Federer/Rafael Nadal and Jack Sock and Francis Tiafoe.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Laver Cup?

The Laver Cup will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Laver Cup?

The Laver Cup will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Laver Cup 2022: Teams

Team Europe: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud

Team World: Felix Auger-Aliassime, Frances Tiafoe, Diego Schwartzman, Alex de Minaur, Taylor Fritz, Jack Sock