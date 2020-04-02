Roger Federer 'devastated' as Wimbledon 2020 gets cancelled due to coronavirus COVID-19

As Wimbledon 2020 got cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer expressed his disappointment for not being able to play one of his favourite tournaments.

This is the first time that Wimbledon has been cancelled since World War II. The tournament was slated to begin on June 29.

On hearing about the cancelled tournament, Federer, the eight-time Wimbledon winner tweeted: "Devastated".

Earlier this year, Federer had undergone arthroscopic surgery on his right knee.He made a public statement on Twitter and revealed that he will be missing the Dubai Open, Indian Wells tournament and the French Open.

"My right knee has been bothering me for a little while, I hoped it would go away, but after an examination and discussion with my team, I decided to have arthroscopic surgery in Switzerland yesterday," Federer wrote on Twitter.

The 38-year-old was hoping to make a comeback during the Wimbledon 2020, but his plans have now been derailed as the tournament has been cancelled.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, French Open has been postponed to September now, and this may see, Federer, playing the tournament.

To help out those families affected by the coronavirus, last week, Federer announced and he along with his Mirka will be donating one million Swiss Francs.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner was last seen in action in the Australian Open. He was defeated in the semi-finals by Novak Djokovic. Djokovic went on to win the Australian Open.