Roger Federer

Roger Federer out for rest of 2020 season after second knee surgery

Roger Federer will miss the rest of the 2020 tennis season after undergoing a second knee surgery a few weeks ago, the winner of 20 Grand Slam singles titles said on Wednesday.

Roger Federer out for rest of 2020 season after second knee surgery

Roger Federer will miss the rest of the 2020 tennis season after undergoing a second knee surgery a few weeks ago, the winner of 20 Grand Slam singles titles said on Wednesday.

Federer struggled with injury at the 2020 Australian Open, where he made a semi-final exit to eventual champion Novak Djokovic, and has not played since.

He underwent surgery on the right knee in February but said he needed another procedure after suffering a setback while rehabilitating after the initial operation.

"I will be missing my fans and the tour dearly but, I will look forward to see everyone back on tour at the start of the 2021 season," the 38-year-old said in a Twitter post.

