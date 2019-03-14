हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BNP Paribas Open

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal sail into quarters at Indian Wells

Neither Federer or Nadal have dropped a set in their three matches at Indian Wells, a tournament Federer has won five times and Nadal three. 

Image Courtesy: Reuters

Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal remained on course for a mouthwatering semi-final clash at the BNP Paribas Open, with straightforward fourth-round victories in the California desert.

Federer needed just over an hour to dispatch Briton Kyle Edmund 6-1, 6-4 in their first career meeting and reach the quarter-finals on a sunny and breezy day in Indian Wells. 

Next up for the 20-times Grand Slam champion is another unknown competitor in Pole Hubert Hurkacz, who defeated Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov 7-6(3), 2-6, 6-3 earlier in the day to set up his first career meeting with the Swiss legend.

Nadal, a 17 time Grand Slam winner, ruthlessly put an end to Serbian qualifier Filip Krajinovic's run at the tournament, converting three of his four break point opportunities to advance 6-3, 6-4. 

Neither Federer or Nadal have dropped a set in their three matches at Indian Wells, a tournament Federer has won five times and Nadal three. 

In other fourth-round action, hard-hitting Canadian Milos Raonic saved all three of Jan-Lennard Struff's break point opportunities to down the German 6-4, 6-3. 

The 13th seed will square off against either France's Gael Monfils or Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber in the quarter-finals on Friday. 

Tags:
BNP Paribas OpenTennisIndian WellsRoger FedererRafael NadalKyle EdmundHubert HurkaczDenis ShapovalovFilip KrajinovicMilos RaonicJan-Lennard StruffGael MonfilsPhilipp Kohlschreiber
