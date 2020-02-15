Roger Federer set to take seven-week break before French Open

20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer's agent Tony Godsick has revealed that the Swiss tennis maestro is all set to go on a seven-week long break prior to the commencement of the second major of the season, French Open.

Ahead of his last month's match in Africa exhibition against Spaniard Rafael Nadal, Federer had stated that he was eager to take an 'extended' break in the coming future so that he could squeeze the 2020 Tokyo Olympic into his schedule.

However, Swiss journalist Rene Stauffer said that he has received a confirmation from Federer's agent Godsick that Roland Garros is almost certainly going to be the tennis star's only clay-court appearance this year.

"Just got the confirmation from Tony Godsick that rumours are not true that Roger Federer will play Masters tournaments in Rome and Madrid 2020. Probably only Roland Garros on clay," Sport24 quoted Stauffer as saying.

This means, Federer will take the seven-week long break between the Miami Open and the French Open.

Federer, who missed the clay-court seasons in its entirety in the last few years, made a return to the French Open in May last year. However, Federer slumped to a 3-6, 4-6, 2-6 defeat at the hands of ultimate winner Rafael Nadal in the semi-final to bow out of the tournament.

There were rumours that it would be his last appearance at Roland Garros, with the fans also giving Federer standing ovation as he walked off the Philippe Chatrier court after his defeat to Nadal.

However, Federer, in October 2019, confirmed his participation in this year's French Open at Roland Garros in Paris.

The 2020 French Open is slated to take place from May 24 to June 7.