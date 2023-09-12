In an exciting turn of events, Indian tennis legend Rohan Bopanna is all set to rejoin the Davis Cup squad in their crucial World Group II play-offs against Morocco. Fresh off an impressive runner-up finish in the US Open men's doubles, Bopanna's return adds a significant boost to India's chances in this prestigious tennis competition. The matches are scheduled to take place at the Vijayant Khand Mini Stadium in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow, on Saturday and Sunday, promising an action-packed weekend for tennis enthusiasts.

Bopanna's Remarkable Journey Continues

At 43 years old, Rohan Bopanna is showing no signs of slowing down. His recent feat of reaching the US Open men's doubles final made history as he became the oldest player to achieve this milestone. Bopanna's enduring commitment to tennis and his remarkable performance in one of the Grand Slam tournaments underline his remarkable career.

AITA President Applauds Bopanna's Dedication

All India Tennis Association (AITA) President Anil Jain expressed his admiration for Bopanna, emphasizing the Davis Cup's prestige and its historical significance. Jain congratulated Bopanna on behalf of all tennis enthusiasts in the country and praised his dedication to the sport. Bopanna's return to the Davis Cup team is seen as a momentous occasion for Indian tennis.

A Strong Indian Squad

Apart from Bopanna, the Indian Davis Cup squad boasts a formidable lineup that includes Sumit Nagal, the country's top-ranked singles player. The team also features talented players like Sasikumar Mukund, Digvijay Pratap Singh, Yuki Bhambri, and Ramkumar Ramanathan. Bopanna's presence brings invaluable experience to the squad, creating a well-balanced team that combines both experience and youth.

The Honorable UP CM's Involvement

In a gesture of appreciation for their support, Rohit Rajpal and other AITA officials met with the Honorable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath, who graciously accepted the first ticket to the tie. He was invited to witness the thrilling action live. The draw ceremony for the Davis Cup will be conducted by Chief Minister Adityanath himself, adding a special touch to the event.

Davis Cup Overview

The Davis Cup is the oldest and most prestigious international men's tennis team competition, with a rich history spanning over 120 years. It draws participation from more than 135 countries worldwide. A Davis Cup tie comprises five matches, including four singles and one doubles match. To secure the tie, a team must win at least three matches. Victory in this play-off would secure India's place in the 2024 Davis Cup World Group I Play-offs, making this weekend's matches of paramount importance.