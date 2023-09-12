The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently unveiled the winners of the ICC Player of the Month awards for August, and it was Pakistan's star captain, Babar Azam, who stole the spotlight. In a scintillating series of performances, Babar Azam became the first male cricketer to win the coveted ICC Men's Player of the Month award for the third time in his career.

Babar Azam won ICC Player of the Month in August 2023; Alhamdulillah, congratulations to the Loyal Fans__.#BabarAzam #AsiaCup2023 #AsiaCup23 pic.twitter.com/CSec0W4iEX — Shaharyar Ejaz _ (@SharyOfficial) September 12, 2023

Babar Azam's August Brilliance

Babar Azam's August was nothing short of exceptional. His batting prowess shone brightly in matches against Afghanistan and Nepal. While he might have started the ODI series against Afghanistan quietly, he quickly regained his form, contributing significantly to Pakistan's series sweep with scores of 53 and 60 in the last two fixtures.

However, the highlight of his month came in the opening Asia Cup fixture against Nepal in Multan. Facing a challenging situation at 25 for two, Babar displayed remarkable control and flair to stabilize the Pakistan innings. He then unleashed a barrage of aggressive strokes, propelling Pakistan to a mammoth total of 342. His remarkable innings of 151 from just 131 balls left cricket enthusiasts in awe.

In total, Babar amassed 264 runs during the month, averaging an impressive 66, and striking at a rate of 92.30.

Babar Azam's Reaction to the Win

Upon receiving the ICC Player of the Month award for August 2023, Babar expressed his delight, saying, "I am delighted to be named ICC Player of the Month for August 2023." He went on to reflect on the joy of playing in front of passionate crowds in Multan and Lahore and expressed his eagerness for the upcoming Asia Cup and ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

"My team and I are eager to bring joy and happiness to the millions of Pakistan fans," Babar added.

Competition in the Men's Category

Babar's third Player of the Month award was hard-fought, with stiff competition from his compatriot, Shadab Khan, who excelled with the ball in the same fixtures. Additionally, Nicholas Pooran, the primary architect of the West Indies' T20I series victory over India, was also a strong contender.

Arlene Kelly Shines in the Women's Category

In the Women's Player of the Month category, Ireland's dynamic seamer, Arlene Kelly, emerged victorious. Her exceptional bowling performances played a pivotal role in Ireland's convincing 3-0 series victory over the Netherlands in the T20I format. Kelly's standout spell in the first duel saw her return career-best figures of 5-12, leading her team to a ten-wicket win.

With a total of ten wickets across three T20I matches and an incredible average of 4.30, Kelly was a constant threat to the Dutch lineup. Her consistency continued with three wickets for 11 runs in the second match and two wickets for 20 runs in the final outing.

Upon receiving the award, Arlene Kelly expressed her gratitude for the opportunities cricket has provided, stating, "The series win in the Netherlands was memorable, and being able to contribute with the ball made it that little bit more special."

Kelly overcame competition from Malaysia's all-rounder Ainna Hamizah Hashim and Netherlands' opening batter Iris Zwilling to secure the Women's Player of the Month prize.