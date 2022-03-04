Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska wants to win in Lyon for war-torn country

Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska, who was forced to flee her home after Russia’s invasion last week, said she wants to keep winning for her country after reaching the quarter-finals of the Lyon Open. The 21-year-old and her younger sister Ivanna spent two nights in an underground car park last week before their parents sent them out of Ukraine by boat to Romania and then on to France.

Yastremska collapsed in a heap on court after her win over Romanian Ana Bogdan at the WTA 250 event on Tuesday but said she was dealing with the situation better following Thursday’s 6-2, 6-3 victory over Cristina Bucsa. “Today definitely was a little bit easier with my emotions,” Yastremska said. “I could keep them under control, so I’m very happy with that. Yesterday I tried to recover as fast as possible to prepare for my match and I`m still very nervous because I really want to win the matches for my country.”

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a ‘special operation’. “This tournament is very emotional for me, but I’m very happy with the win,” Yastremska said, adding that she was happy to be in a safe place with her sister.

“Every point that I’m playing here, I’m enjoying a lot, and especially with the situation that we have now, I’m enjoying it like a thousand times more,” she said. “I’m going to try my best to win my next match.”

Ashleigh Barty, Danielle Collins withdraw from Indian Wells

Australian Open finalists Ashleigh Barty and Danielle Collins will be absent when the BNP Paribas Open begins next week after withdrawing from the Indian Wells, Calif., event on Thursday. Barty, the 25-year-old Australian who is ranked No. 1 in the world after winning her third career Grand Slam title in Melbourne, also withdrew from the Miami Open that will follow the BNP Paribas Open.

Barty hasn’t played since beating Collins, a 28-year-old Florida native, 6-3, 7-6 (2) in the Australian Open final. “Unfortunately my body has not recovered the way I’d hoped after the Australian Open, and I have not been able to adequately prepare for Indian Wells and Miami,” Barty said in a statement. “I don’t believe I am at the level necessary to win these events, and as a result I have decided to withdraw from both tournaments. I love these events and am sad not to be there competing, but getting my body right must be my focus.”

Barty added that she aims to be back in action in time to compete with the Australian team in the qualifying round for the Billie Jean King Cup the week of April 11-17. Collins pulled out of Indian Wells due to ‘a continuing injury’, according to the WTA Tour. She is ranked 11th in the world after achieving a career-high of No. 10 right after the Australian Open.

(with Reuters inputs)