हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Russia-Ukraine war

Russia-Ukraine War: Wimbledon will allow Daniil Medvedev only after THIS

Russia is the reigning champion in both the Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup, but the International Tennis Federation announced Monday that the country would be replaced in the 2022 Finals of each by the highest-ranked losing semifinalist in 2021.

Russia-Ukraine War: Wimbledon will allow Daniil Medvedev only after THIS
Daniil Medvedev. (Source: Twitter)

Wimbledon organisers are having conversations with the British government about whether Russian tennis players such as No 1-ranked Daniil Medvedev should be allowed to compete at the tournament this year if they don't distance themselves from President Vladimir Putin because of his country's invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking on Tuesday to legislators in London about Wimbledon, British Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston said: "Absolutely nobody flying the flag for Russia should be allowed. Many of us would be willing and able to (allow them to) compete as non-aligned, non-flag-bearing entities. But I think it needs to go beyond that. We need some potential assurances that they are not supporters of Vladimir Putin and we are considering what requirements we may need to try and get some assurances along those lines."

Asked by a member of parliament about any back-and-forth with the All England Club, which runs the grass-court Grand Slam tournament, Huddleston replied: "We are in discussions." The All England Club confirmed that discussions were ongoing with both U.K. Government and tennis governing bodies.

The seven groups that run the sport around the world have condemned the war; cancelled events in Russia and Belarus, which helped with the invasion; kicked those two nations out of the Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup team competitions; and announced on March 1 that players from those countries will be allowed to compete in WTA, ATP and Grand Slam tournaments but not under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus.

Russia is the reigning champion in both the Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup, but the International Tennis Federation announced Monday that the country would be replaced in the 2022 Finals of each by the highest-ranked losing semifinalist in 2021. For the Billie Jean King Cup, that is Australia; for the Davis Cup, it's Serbia.

Wimbledon's deadline for player entries is May 16. The tournament is scheduled to begin main-draw play on June 27.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, which happened to be the day Medvedev was assured of moving atop the ATP rankings for the first time while competing at the Mexico Open. "Watching the news from home, waking up here in Mexico, was not easy," Medvedev said then.

"By being a tennis player, I want to promote peace all over the world. We play in so many different countries; I've been in so many countries as a junior and as a pro. It's just not easy to hear all this news. ... I'm all for peace."

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Russia-Ukraine warTennisATPDaniil MedvedevVladimir Putinrussia ukraine conflictWorld war 3
Next
Story

'Nothing is perfect in life', says Rafael Nadal on Naomi Osaka heckler incident

Must Watch

PT6M38S

Ukraine Russia Crisis: Russia retaliates with 'Ban Bomb', watch 50 top news related to war