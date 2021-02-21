Ruthless Novak Djokovic breezes past Daniil Medvedev to win ninth Australian Open

A dominant Novak Djokovic dismantled Russia's Daniil Medvedev to win the men's singles final at the Australian Open on Sunday. The world no. one crushed his opponent in straight sets and won the contest 7-5, 6-2, 6-2. This was Djokovic's 18th Grand Slam title and ninth final win at the Melbourne Park, thus extending his record for securing the most men's singles titles at the Australian Open.

The match began with the Serb dictating the proceedings in the opening set and went on to win the first three games. However, the fans witnessed a shift in momentum as Medvedev produced a fightback and went on to level things up. After the scores were tied at 5-5, Djokovic went on to close the opening set with pinpoint returns and won it 7-5.

Djokovic then continued his impressive display at the Rod Laver Arena and left the Russian clueless with his ferocious serves and won the set 4-2.

Things remained almost similar in the third and final set as the Serb maintained his dominance over his opponent and went on to win the first three games. Medvedev, however, did look for a surge towards the dying moments of the contest but it was not enough to stop Djokovic from winning his ninth Australian Open final.