Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna, two elite Indian tennis players, advanced to the semi-finals of the current Australian Open 2023 mixed doubles competition on Tuesday after receiving a walkover in their quarterfinal match at Melbourne Park. Mirza and Bopanna advanced to the final eight despite being paired against Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia and David Vega Hernandez of Spain, respectively. The all-Indian pair will face the victor of the match between the third-seeded American Desirae Krawczyk and British Neal Skupski and American Taylor Townsend and British Jamie Murray.

The Indian mixed doubles team earlier won their second-round encounter against the Uruguayan-Japanese team of Ariel Behar-Makoto Ninomiya to move to the quarterfinals of the ongoing Australian Open. The winning margin for Mirza-Bopanna was 6-4, 7-6. (11-9). Sania Mirza's most recent appearance in a Grand Slam semifinal was at Wimbledon last year. Mate Pavic and the Indian tennis player, a Croatian mixed doubles combo, lost to eventual champions Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski. Since Sania Mirza, an Indian tennis player, will retire after the WTA tournament in Dubai later this month, the 2023 Australian Open will serve as her final Grand Slam competition.

India's only surviving opponent at the Australian Open in 2023 is Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna, who advanced to the semi-finals of the Rio 2016 Olympics together. On Sunday, Sania Mirza's women's doubles campaign was over, and on Friday, Rohan Bopanna and his male partner Matthew Ebden were eliminated from the men's doubles competition.

Match Details

Australian Open 2023, Semi-Final

R. Bopanna & S. Mirza vs N. Skupski & D. Krawczyk

Margaret Court Arena

25th January, Wednesday

5:30 am IST

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Australian Open 2023 on Sony Six. The live streaming of the event will be available on the SonyLiv app and website. JIO TV will also be live-streaming the tournament.