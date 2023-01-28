'Sania Mirza, you are the...': Shoaib Malik Pens Down Note for Wife After her Career's Last Grand Slam Match

Indian tennis icon Sania Mirza played her last Grand Slam match, the Mixed Doubles final at the Australian Open 2023 with Rohan Bopanna, losing it 6-7(2) 2-6 to the Brazilian pair of Luisa Stefani and Rafael Mataos at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Friday, January 27. Sania is an absolute trailblazer in the sport. She has been a big inspiration for the women athletes in the country and even in her last match, she fought till the end to almost make it a dreamy ending at the Grand Slams. Not to forget, Sania begun her Grand Slam career at the Australian Open 2005 and she finishes here in 2023.

Sania was teary-eyed as she gave her final speech as the spectators clapped throughout. After her last match, messages and praise has not stopped coming Sania's way. Sania has won 6 Grand Slam titles in her Illustrious career in doubles. It includes two Australian Open titles, two US Open titles, one Wimbledon and one French Open title respectively.

Her husband Shoaib Malik also tweeted after her final match at Australian Open, writing about her amazing career. "You are the much needed hope for all the women in sports. Super proud of you for all you have achieved in your career. You're an inspiration for many, keep going strong. Many congratulations on an unbelievable career..." he tweeted late night on January 27.

There had been rumours of their divorce. A few months ago, inside sources revealed that Sania and Malik had decided to part ways. However, the couple maintained a silence over the whole issue and then they launched a chat show together called The Mirza Malik Show in which they speak to celebrities about their life. As soon as the show was launched, the rumours died down. But one still does not see any mention of Shoaib in Sania's tweets or his pics on Instagram so the suspense over the future of their relationship still remains.