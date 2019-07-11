Serena Williams faces Barbora Strycova for final berth in Wimbledon

American tennis star Serena Williams will look to book her place in the finals of the Wimbledon when she squares off with Czech star Barbora Strycova in the semi-final clash of the tournament later on Thursday.

Williams had earlier clubbed her way into the last-four of the third major of the season after bouncing back from a set down to register a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 triumph over fellow American Alison Riske in a thrilling quarter-final clash of the tournament on Wimbledon's Centre Court on Tuesday.

Enroute to the semi-finals, Williams defeated Giulia Gatto-Monticone of Italy, Julia Gorges of Germany and Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro in straight sets while she was challenged by 18-year-old Slovenian qualifier Kaja Juvan and Riske.

Notably, the seven-time Wimbledon champion is bidding to equal Margaret Court's singles record of 24 Grand Slam titles. Williams is currently just one title away from the milestone.

Strycova, on the other hand, cemented her spot in the last-four of the tournament with a convincing 7-6, 6-1 against No.19 Johanna Konta in the quarter-finals of the tournament. With the win, the 33-year-old became the oldest first-time Grand Slam semifinalist in the Open Era.

The winner of the match will face either No. 7 Simona Halep or No. 8 Elina Svitolina in the finals of the tournament.