Serena Williams reaches US Open quarter-final despite ankle injury

American tennis star Serena Williams booked her place in the quarter-final of the ongoing US Open after brushing aside No.22 seed Petra Martic of Croatia in straight sets at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday.

Williams overcame a late ankle turn and solid display from Martic to seal a comfortable 6-3, 6-4 win in a last-16 clash of the women's singles event that lasted one and a half hour.

However, the six-time US Open champion allayed the injury concerns and said that she is looking forward to the quarter-final match.

"I feel fine right now physically, and obviously my state is super intense.I'm always incredibly intense. Just trying to keep moving forward," the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) quoted Williams as saying.

"Ankle, I usually know if it's horrible early on.I had a really bad ankle sprain in January. I was like, instantly, 'No, this can't happen. I'm finally healthy.' But I'll see tomorrow. So far I'm good. I have been managing it. We'll see tomorrow, " she added.

Williams, who was attended by medical staff during the clash, has also improved her impressive record in the fourth round matches of the US Open to 16-2.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion will now take on 18th seed Wang Qiang for a place in the semi-final of the US Open. It is to be noted that Wang defeated reigning Roland Garros champion Ashleigh Barty to reach the last-eight of a Grand Slam for the first time.