Nearly a year to the day since Serena Williams last played a singles match on the Tour, the tennis great returns to Wimbledon’s Centre Court where her awe-inspiring career almost came to a tearful end. Chasing a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles crown, sixth seed Williams limped out of her first round match last year with an injury and the sport suddenly had a void to fill as she took a year off to ‘heal physically and mentally’.

Now, three months shy of her 41st birthday, Williams is ranked 1,204 in the world and the American needed a wildcard to play at Wimbledon where she has won the title seven times. She has only two doubles matches at Eastbourne under her belt going into the year's third major where she takes on France's Harmony Tan.

Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams stopped to say hi as Serena left her practice court and Rafa went to his.



He asked how she's doing and she said congrats for everything. #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/znIuldJuzz — Yasmin Syed (@yasminstefsyed) June 27, 2022

However, Williams was glad Wimbledon broke with tradition and allowed players to practise on the iconic Centre Court to avoid a repeat of them slipping on the lush green grass. “Obviously I was super happy to be out there and have that opportunity. It was also good for me to get that out of my system because the last moment I had on Centre Court was probably not my best moment,” Williams said.

“It was always something since the match ended that was always on my mind. So it was a tremendous amount of motivation for that. You never want any match to end like that, it’s really unfortunate. But it was definitely something that’s always been on the top of my mind.”

While Williams chases an elusive 24th major, world number one Iga Swiatek is busy chasing records herself and will put a 35-match winning streak – the best in the 21st century – on the line on the same court when she takes on Jana Fett.

Match Details

When will Wimbledon 2022 first round match between Serena Williams and Harmony Tan take place?

The Wimbledon 2022 first round match between Serena Williams and Harmony Tan will take place on Tuesday (June 28).

What time will Wimbledon 2022 first round match between Serena Williams and Harmony Tan take place?

The Wimbledon 2022 first round match between Serena Williams and Harmony Tan is scheduled to start at around 9.15pm IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast Wimbledon 2022 first round match between Serena Williams and Harmony Tan?

The Wimbledon 2022 first round match between Serena Williams and Harmony Tan will be broadcast on Star Sports network.

How can I livestream Wimbledon 2022 first round match between Serena Williams and Harmony Tan?

The Wimbledon 2022 first round match between Serena Williams and Harmony Tan will be available for livestream on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.