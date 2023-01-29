Shoaib Malik Not Spotted as Sania Mirza Receives Surprise Party From Friends Upon Return from Australian Open in Dubai, Watch Video

Sania Mirza received a lovely surprise from her friends in family in Dubai when she returned from Melbourne after playing in Australian Open 2023. After reaching her home in Dubai, the Indian tennis legend opened the door and was surprised to see her friends and family waiting with cakes, balloons and an Indian flag. She took a pause and then smile appeared on her face before she covered her mouth with her hand, moved by the gesture of her closed ones. Son Izhaan who accompanied her too could be seen pleasantly surprised and loved the atmosphere of love in that room.

Take a look at Sania Mirza's reaction in the video she posted of the surprise party to celebrate her Grand Slam career:

There was a lot of love and respect for Sania and her achievements in the room. But one person who was missing was her husband Shoaib Malik, the former Pakistani captain. There have been rumours floating around about alleged pending divorce of Shoaib and Sania. The rumours started coming in two-three months ago and both of them have stayed mum on the matter while inside sources have revealed that the couple are still figuring out divorce settlements.

Sania and Shoaib got married in 2010 and have a son named Izhaan Mirza Malik. Izhaan recently celebrated his birthday in Dubai and Malik travelled from Karachi to Dubai to celebrate the occasion in presence of Sania. Not to forget, amid the divorce rumours, Sania and Shoaib launched their chat also. However, one thing which should be noted is that Shoaib's pics are now hard to find on her social media accounts.

Meanwhile Shoaib wrote a lovely farewell tweet for Sania after she played her last Grand Slam match, two days ago. He had tweeted: "