Simona Halep storms past Serena Williams to lift Wimbledon title

Seventh-seed Simona Halep scripted history on Saturday as she became the first Romanian tennis star to clinch a singles title at Wimbledon by defeating American tennis player Serena Williams in straight sets in the summit showdown of the 2019 edition of the event at Centre Court.

The 27-year-old hardly broke a sweat as she eased past Williams 6-2, 6-2 in a one-sided final of the women's singles event that lasted just 56 minutes.

Halep made a blazing start to the clash as she made just two unforced errors against her American opponent who didn't manage to hit the ball well to hand the first set to the Romanian by a 2-6 margin. In the second set, Halep broke Williams early to take a 4-2 lead before she held her nerves to grab the set.

With the win, Halep has also dashed Williams' quest of surpassing Australian Margaret Court`s all-time record of 24 major singles titles at 2019 Wimbledon.

Prior to this match, Halep`s only win over Williams came almost five years ago, while Williams has emerged victorious in all three of their Grand Slam clashes, including at 2011 Wimbledon.