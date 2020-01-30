हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Australian Open

Sofia Kenin knocks out Ashleigh Barty, enters Australian Open Women's Singles final

In a major upset in the Australian Open Women's Singles, American Sofia Kenin reached the tournament final after defeating Australia’s Ashleigh Barty 7-6(6) 7-5 on Thursday. Kenin, seeded 14th in the tournament, now awaits the winner of the Simona Halep versus Garbine Muguruza match in the final. Halep faces Muguruza in the second semifinal of Australian Open eomen's singles later on Thursday.

The 21-year-old Kenin overcame Barty, 23, in a tough encounter at the Rod Laver Arena to book her place in the final. It is the first time that Kenin will be playing in a Grand Slam final.

Rafael Nadal stunned by Dominic Thiem in quarter-final of Australian Open

