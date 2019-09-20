close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Carolina Marin

Spain's Carolina Marin marches into semi-final of China Open

The Rio Olympic gold medallist will now play Japan's Sayaka Takahashi on Saturday for a place in the final.  

Spain&#039;s Carolina Marin marches into semi-final of China Open
Image Credits: Twitter/@CarolinaMarin

Changzhou: Reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin of Spain entered the semi-finals of the ongoing China Open World Tour Super 1000 badminton tournament after securing a thrilling three-game victory over China's He Bing Jiao in her last-eight match.

Marin, who is returning to court after eight months having undergone surgery, on Friday came back from behind to beat Jiao 11-21, 21-14, 21-15 in a match that lasted for almost an hour at the Olympic Sports Center Xincheng Gymnasium.

The Spaniard had withdrawn from the recently concluded World Championships after she failed to recover completely from a knee injury she suffered during the Indonesia Masters final in January earlier this year and following which she underwent surgery.

The Rio Olympic gold medallist will now play Japan's Sayaka Takahashi on Saturday for a place in the final.

There's no Indian player left in the women's singles event after Saina Nehwal and P.V. Sindhu both crashed out of the tournament in first and second rounds respectively.
 

Tags:
Carolina MarinChina OpenSaina NehwalP.V. Sindhu
Next
Story

Roger Federer happy for China to host Laver Cup

Must Watch

PT13M6S

5W1H: Watch top news with research and latest updates, 20th September, 2019