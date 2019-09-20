Spain's Carolina Marin marches into semi-final of China Open

Changzhou: Reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin of Spain entered the semi-finals of the ongoing China Open World Tour Super 1000 badminton tournament after securing a thrilling three-game victory over China's He Bing Jiao in her last-eight match.

Marin, who is returning to court after eight months having undergone surgery, on Friday came back from behind to beat Jiao 11-21, 21-14, 21-15 in a match that lasted for almost an hour at the Olympic Sports Center Xincheng Gymnasium.

The Spaniard had withdrawn from the recently concluded World Championships after she failed to recover completely from a knee injury she suffered during the Indonesia Masters final in January earlier this year and following which she underwent surgery.

The Rio Olympic gold medallist will now play Japan's Sayaka Takahashi on Saturday for a place in the final.

There's no Indian player left in the women's singles event after Saina Nehwal and P.V. Sindhu both crashed out of the tournament in first and second rounds respectively.

