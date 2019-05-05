close

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas faces Pablo Cuevas in Estoril Open final

With the win, Tsitsipas has clinched his 22nd victory of the season--which is second-most on the ATP Tour behind only Daniil Medvedev (25).

Stefanos Tsitsipas faces Pablo Cuevas in Estoril Open final
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@StefTsitsipas

Greek tennis sensation Stefanos Tsitsipas will look to seal his third Association for Tennis Professionals (ATP) Tour title when he locks horns with Uruguayan veteran Pablo Cuevas in the finals of the Millennium Estoril Open on Sunday.

On Saturday, 10th-ranked Tsitsipas produced a spirited performance as he bounced back from a set down to seal a 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 win over fourth-seed wild card David Goffin in the semi-finals of the men's singles event that lasted two hours and 18 minutes. 

With the win, Tsitsipas has clinched his 22nd victory of the season--which is second-most on the ATP Tour behind only Daniil Medvedev (25), the ATP official website reported.

Reflecting on the match, Tsitsipas said that it was a hard-fought battle, but he gave his soul out on the court and clinched the victory. 

"I fought very hard and gave my soul out on the court, which is the biggest pleasure in this sport," Tsitsipas said. 

He is now all set to meet Cuevas, who defeated Spanish tennis star Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in a three-set thriller 3-6, 6-2, 6-2  to book his place in the summit showdown of the tournament.

Notably, Cuevas will make his first appearance in an ATP final since 2017 in Sao Paulo.

 

 

 

 

 

 

