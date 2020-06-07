Tennis break will favour younger stars, help them get match fit: Ana Ivanovic

While all the tennis events across the globe continue to remain at halt due to coronavirus pandemic, Serbian star and former world no.1 Ana Ivanovic believes that this forced break will serve as an adavantage for the younger players and help them get fit and into match rhythm.

Last month, the Association for Tennis Professionals (ATP) and Women's Tennis Association (WTA) had further extended the suspension of all the professional tennis events until the end of July in the wake of the coronavirus.

The game has been at stanstill since March and the suspension had increased the number of cancelled tournaments to 40.The US Open and French Open are slated to take place once tennis resume.

Though many believes that experienced players like 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams will be benefitted from this hiatus, Ivanovic reckons it is young guns who will get advantage.

“Some players find it easier to get used to. Some players get injured for a few months, come back and they are as strong as before,” Sport 24 quoted 2008 Roland Garros champion Ivanovic as saying.

“It is very individual but you would think it would favour the younger players because it would be easier to get match fit and into match rhythm,” she added.

Earlier, the ATP and WTA had announced the suspension of all the professional tennis events until at least July 13. They had initially decided to suspend the events till June 7 in the wake of deadly coronavirus that has so far affected 68,96,100 people in the world and claimed the lives of 3,99,700 persons globally.