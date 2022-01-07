हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Novak Djokovic

Thank you for support: Novak Djokovic thanks fans for support amid Australian visa row

On Thursday, Djokovic won his court bid and as a result, there was no immediate deportation, allowing the defending Australian Open champion to stay in Melbourne until at least Monday.

(Source: Twitter)

World number one Novak Djokovic on Friday thanked people for their support since he was refused entry to Australia over his COVID-19 vaccine status.

"Thank you to people around the world for your continuous support. i can feel it and it is greatly appreciated," the Serbian, who is in a detention facility in Melbourne awaiting an appeal, said on Instagram. The Australian Open organisers granted a medical exemption to Djokovic after which he jetted into Melbourne on Wednesday. 

However, after landing, the nine-time Australian Open champion spend eight hours in detention at Melbourne Airport where he unsuccessfully pleaded his case to border officials.

On Thursday, Djokovic won his court bid and as a result, there was no immediate deportation, allowing the defending Australian Open champion to stay in Melbourne until at least Monday.

Notably, the 34-year-old world number one had been granted a medical exemption to play in the AO 2022 for unspecified reasons, which created a huge uproar. Djokovic`s exemption was given by two independent medical panels organised by Tennis Australia, the body that runs the event, and Victoria state. 

