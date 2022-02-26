THIS Ukraine tennis player who beat Roger Federer to take up arms in Russia war

Sergiy Stakhovsky was a on holiday when he got the news that his country Ukraine has been attacked by Russia. Currently he is busy relocating his family to Hungary after which he will do what he has never done before: Help his country fight the invaders.

He is the same Stakhovsky who beating eight-time winner and defending champion Roger Federer in the 2nd round of the 2013 Wimbledon Championships ending his record run of 36 consecutive Grand Slam quarterfinals.

The 36-year-old retired from professional tennis only a few weeks back. He was enjoying his retirement but now he wants to fight for his country.

"Of course I would fight, it's the only reason I'm trying to get back. I signed up for the reserves last week. I don't have military experience but I do have experience with a gun privately," he was quoted as saying on Sky News.

Stakhovsky, who was born in Kyiv, requested the world people to stand in solidarity with Ukraine and speak for its people and fight with them.

He said, "It makes the world of difference to our armed forces that they are not alone at least in a media environment, but let's be realistic here, it's been eight years of war with Russia, where was all of this for eight years?

"None of us believed that this could happen, and yet it happened.

"None of the European leaders or the world is ready to help, ready to put the fight in Ukraine maybe for a better Europe in the future, because once Ukraine is lost, we will resist."

