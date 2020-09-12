हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
US Open 2020

US Open 2020: Alexander Zverev fights past Pablo Carreno Busta to reach first Grand Slam final

Zverev, is bidding to become the first German Grand Slam champion since Boris Becker won the 1996 Australian Open and will face second seed Dominic Thiem in Sunday`s final.

US Open 2020: Alexander Zverev fights past Pablo Carreno Busta to reach first Grand Slam final
Image courtesy: US Open Official site

New York:  German fifth seed Alexander Zverev overcame a listless start to secure a thrilling 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 US Open semi-final win over Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta on Friday to reach his first Grand Slam final.

Zverev, with his back against the wall, raised his game just in time to deny the Spanish 20th seed the upset and, in doing so, secured his first career victory from two sets down on his second match point.

The German looked headed for certain defeat after committing 36 errors through the first two sets but used his versatile game to pick himself up and looked like a completely different player the rest of the way.

Zverev, who is bidding to become the first German Grand Slam champion since Boris Becker won the 1996 Australian Open, will face second seed Dominic Thiem in Sunday`s final.

Tags:
US Open 2020US OpenAlexander Zverev
Next
Story

Serena Williams heads to French Open with time running out for Grand Slam No. 24
  • 46,59,984Confirmed
  • 77,472Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M7S

News 20: Watch top 20 news stories of the day