US Open 2020

US Open 2020: Indo-Canadian pair Rohan Bopanna-Denis Shapovalov lose men's doubles quarterfinal clash

The Indo-Canadian pairing failed to secure a semifinal berth in the ongoing US Open 2020 as they lost 5-7, 5-7 to Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau in two closely fought sets

US Open 2020: Indo-Canadian pair Rohan Bopanna-Denis Shapovalov lose men's doubles quarterfinal clash
Image Credits: Twitter/USOpen

New York: Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov on Tuesday failed to secure a semi-final spot in the US Open after losing 5-7, 5-7 to the Dutch-Romanian duo of Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau in the quarter-finals.

In the men`s doubles quarterfinals, Rojer and Tecau secured a 5-7, 5-7 win against the Indo-Canadian pair to advance in the competition. Rojer and Tecau will now compete against Mate Pavic and Bruno Soares.

 It is the first time they have reached a Grand Slam semi-final as a team. Earlier, Bopanna-Shapovalov had defeated German pair Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies in the Round of 16 clash.

After losing the first set, Bopanna and Shapovalov had made a strong comeback to clinch the next two sets and won that match 4-6, 6-4, 6-3. 

