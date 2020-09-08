US Open 2020: Indo-Canadian pair Rohan Bopanna-Denis Shapovalov lose men's doubles quarterfinal clash

New York: Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov on Tuesday failed to secure a semi-final spot in the US Open after losing 5-7, 5-7 to the Dutch-Romanian duo of Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau in the quarter-finals.

In the men`s doubles quarterfinals, Rojer and Tecau secured a 5-7, 5-7 win against the Indo-Canadian pair to advance in the competition. Rojer and Tecau will now compete against Mate Pavic and Bruno Soares.

It is the first time they have reached a Grand Slam semi-final as a team. Earlier, Bopanna-Shapovalov had defeated German pair Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies in the Round of 16 clash.

After losing the first set, Bopanna and Shapovalov had made a strong comeback to clinch the next two sets and won that match 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.