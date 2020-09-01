US Open 2020: Naomi Osaka keen to spread awareness about racial injustice

New York: Japan`s Naomi Osaka says she wants to spread awareness about racial injustice after the former US Open champion walked onto the court with a mask bearing the name of Breonna Taylor on Monday.

Osaka, who moved to the United States as a three-year-old, has seven separate masks with her at Flushing Meadows and hopes to wear a different one at each stage on her path to the final.

The mask she wore in her first-round match against Misaki Doi was dedicated to Taylor, a Black woman killed by police officers who burst into her apartment in March.

"For me, I just want to spread awareness," the fourth seed told reporters on a video conference. "I`m aware that tennis is watched all over the world, and maybe there is someone that doesn`t know Breonna Taylor`s story.

"Maybe they`ll like to Google it or something. I feel like the more people know the story, then the more interesting or interested they`ll become in it."

The 22-year-old Osaka has been at the forefront of protests from tennis players against racial injustice in the United States.

She said she appreciated US Open organisers putting up anti-racism artwork and `Black Lives Matter` banners in the show-courts of Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in the absence of spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I just feel like we`re heading towards a great direction, and there`s a lot of players that are supporting it," she added after her 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 win over compatriot Doi.

"I think there are a lot of voices that are contributing towards a lot of things, so it`s definitely very nice to see."

While Osaka missed the crowd`s energy during tough moments on the court she said the empty stands helped her concentrate as her mind can wander sometimes.

"Like sometimes I will see a person with a cool outfit or something, they`re doing something, and I get distracted."