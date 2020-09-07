US Open 2020: Referee says 'no other option' in Novak Djokovic disqualification

New York: US Open Tournament Referee Soeren Friemel said there was "no other option" but to disqualify world number one Novak Djokovic on Sunday after he struck a line judge with a ball.

A frustrated Djokovic swatted a ball to the back of the court inside Arthur Ashe Stadium, inadvertently hitting a line judge in her throat after his fourth-round opponent Pablo Carreno Busta broke his serve in the first set on Sunday.

Friemel told reporters at Flushing Meadows that the action warranted Djokovic`s removal from the tournament, "based on the fact that the ball was hit angrily, recklessly, that it went straight at the line umpire`s throat," even though he believed the 33-year-old did not intend harm.

"There are two factors, one is the action and the result," he said. "And the action – while there was no intent – the result of hitting a line umpire and (her) clearly being hurt is the essential factor in the decision-making process here."

Friemel, who became tournament referee prior to the 2019 US Open, said he had never defaulted a player in Grand Slam competition before, calling Sunday`s saga "a very unique experience."

Djokovic, who was gunning for an 18th Grand Slam title at this year`s event, apologized to the tournament in a social media post and said he was "extremely sorry" to the line judge.

"Defaulting a player at a grand slam is a very important, very tough decision," Friemel said.

"It doesn`t matter if it`s on Ashe, if it`s number one or any other player on any other court - you need to get it right, you need to make the right decision.

"And everyone on court was aware of what`s at stake."