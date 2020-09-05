हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
US Open 2020

US Open 2020: Rohan Bopanna, Denis Shapovalov reach men's doubles second round

In the first round clash, Bopanna and Shapovalov thrashed the American pair of Ernesto Escobedo and Noah Rubin in straight sets 6-2, 6-4.

US Open 2020: Rohan Bopanna, Denis Shapovalov reach men&#039;s doubles second round
Image Credits: Twitter/USOpen

New York: The Indian-Canadian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov have reached the second round in the ongoing US Open with a win over Ernesto Escobedo and Noah Rubin on Friday.

In the first round clash, Bopanna and Shapovalov thrashed the American pair of Escobedo and Rubin in straight sets 6-2, 6-4.

After the win, Bopanna took to Twitter and wrote, "Through to the 2nd rd. @denis_shapo #USOpen".

Bopanna and Shapovalov will now face the German pair of Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Miles in the next round on Saturday, September 5. 

The Germans  defeated the Australian pair of Luke Saville and Max Purcell in the second round.

US Open 2020Rohan BopannaDenis ShapovalovUS OpenGrand SlamIndian tennis
