US Open 2021: Novak Djokovic beat Alexander Zverev in five-set marathon to enter finals

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic stormed into the finals of the ongoing US Open after defeating Alexander Zverev in a five-set thriller on Saturday.

World number Djokovic defeated Zverev in the semi-finals 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. Djokovic will now take on Daniil Medvedev in the summit clash of the US Open.

Zverev outclassed Djokovic in the first set and the German was able to catch the 34-year-old off guard.

Novak Djokovic ties Roger Federer's record with his st Grand Slam final. pic.twitter.com/pMe34rqUxn — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 11, 2021

However, just like always, the Serbian made a comeback and he was able to win the next two sets and he was just one more set away from progressing to the finals of the ongoing Grand Slam.

The German Zverev was able to stun Djokovic in the fourth set, winning it 6-4 and as a result, the match progressed to the fifth and deciding set.

In the end, Djokovic showed his experience and class and he won the final set, progressing to the summit clash of the ongoing Grand Slam.

The 34-year-old Djokovic is chasing a Calendar Slam after having won the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon earlier this year.

The top two players in the world with history on the line. It doesn't get any better than this. pic.twitter.com/r6ZlGLaWXo — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 11, 2021

On Friday, Daniil Medvedev progressed to the finals after defeating Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 in the semi-finals.