US Open champ Sloane Stephens ties knot with football star Jozy Altidore

Tennis star Sloane Stephens and football player Jozy Altidore have gotten married. Stephens and Altidore posted a wedding photo Tuesday on their Instagram accounts. The wedding took place Saturday at the St. Regis Bal Harbour in Miami Beach, Florida, according to People magazine.

The couple announced their engagement on Twitter in April 2019 with a photo showing her wearing a diamond ring. Her tweet said: "Forever yes" and his said: "Forever starts now."

Stephens, 28, won the 2017 U.S. Open and was a finalist in the 2018 French Open, a semifinalist at the 2013 Australian Open and a quarterfinalist at Wimbledon in 2013.

Altidore, 32, has been with Toronto FC of Major League Soccer since 2015 following stints with the New York Red Bulls (2006-08), Spain's Villarreal (2008-11) and Xerez (2009), England's Hull (2009-10) and Sunderland (2013-15), Turkey's Bursaspor (2011) and the Netherlands' AZ Alkmaar (2011-13). He has 42 goals in 115 appearances for the US. But has not appeared for the national team since the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup final.

Aryna Sabalenka stunned by world No. 100 Kaja Juvan

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka suffered a shock exit at the Adelaide International on Wednesday after a 7-6(6), 6-1 defeat to world number 100 Kaja Juvan of Slovenia in the second round.

World number two Sabalenka, a semi-finalist at last year's Wimbledon and U.S. Open, struggled with her serve, racking up 18 double faults, and committed 49 unforced errors in the shock loss to the 21-year-old at the Australian Open warm-up event.

A stunner in Adelaide Kaja Juvan scores the biggest win of her career against Sabalenka #AdelaideTennis pic.twitter.com/LZQMXtY49Y — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 5, 2022

Juvan won a tight first set after trailing 2-0 and saved a set point at 6-5 in the tiebreak, before racing ahead 3-0 in the second to storm to victory in an hour and a half. "I really enjoyed the first set. I love when matches get tight, when it`s competitive and when it's a really tight fight," Juvan said after sealing her place in the quarter-finals.

"I was feeling a little bit sorry at some points because I ... knew she's not doing the best with the serve and we all know how that feels at one point. I know she can do it better, but on the other hand, I was just saying to myself, Focus. Stay here until the end. It can turn at any point. I was really just trying to stay there until the very end and really fight."

World number one Ash Barty will face American Coco Gauff later on Wednesday while Greece's Maria Sakkari takes on Shelby Rogers in the second round.

