US Open reduces prize money amid coronavirus pandemic

The US Open has slashed its prize money for the singles title winner for the 2020 edition of the tournament by $850,000. This is, however, accompanied by an increase in prize money for the first round which starts on August 31.

Both the men's and women's singles champion will earn $3 million, said the United States Tennis Association (USTA).

The USTA further said that the US Open will offer $53.4 million in total players' compensation in 2020 with $7.6 million dedicated towards players' relief from the Covid-19 pandemic.

First-round prize money for men's and women's singles increased by 5 per cent over 2019 ($61,000 from $58,000), while second and third-round singles prize money was unchanged. Doubles prize money for the rounds of 32, 16 and the quarterfinals remain the same as 2019.

The USTA will also provide $6.6 million in additional relief grants and subsidies due to the decision to not hold qualifying and the reduction of the doubles draws.

These funds will be allocated equally to the ATP and WTA, which will then make the determination of how to distribute and/or utilise them to provide replacement playing and ranking-point opportunities.

"We're proud to be able to offer a player compensation package that maintains nearly 95 per cent of the prize pool from 2019," said USTA Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Mike Dowse.

"The prize money distribution for the 2020 US Open is the result of close collaboration between the USTA, WTA and ATP, and represents a commitment to supporting players and their financial well-being during an unprecedented time," Dowse added.

