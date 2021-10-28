हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Andy Murray

Viena Open: 'I will breakthrough soon', says Andy Murray after losing in second round

After a series of injuries Andy Murray's return to tennis has not been kind to him and he feels he will come back stronger and win titles again soon.

Viena Open: &#039;I will breakthrough soon&#039;, says Andy Murray after losing in second round
Picture credit: Twitter

Andy Murray said his defeat in the second round of the Vienna Open on Wednesday was just another bump in the road and the former world number one is convinced it is just a matter of time before he is going deep into tournaments and winning again.

Murray had secured his first win over a top 10 player in 14 months after beating Hubert Hurkacz in the opening round, but the 34-year-old failed to advance further as he was outplayed 6-3 6-4 by Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray, who had hip surgeries in 2018 and 2019 and is currently ranked 156th, was also knocked out in the second round in Antwerp, third round at Indian Wells and second round in San Diego earlier this month.

"I'm not going to keep losing in the second and third round of tournaments, I will get better and I will improve and I will breakthrough in one week, or two weeks, or a few months. It will happen. I obviously would like it to be happening quicker than what it is." said Murray.

"If I continue on that path and build up a little bit more consistency, be that little bit more clinical and a bit more ruthless, I will start winning more and have some deep runs, but it's tough." added the Former Number 1 Murray.

Murray reached the third round at Wimbledon this year and suffered a first-round exit at the U.S. Open. He has not won a single's title since his 2019 triumph in Antwerp.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Andy MurrayVienna OpenTennis
Next
Story

Unvaccinated players now allowed to enter country to play Australian Open, announces PM Scott Morrison

Must Watch

PT13M8S

Sameer Wankhede's wife writes letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray