Roger Federer, one of the most legendary athletes to play the game of Tennis shared a much-awaited update on his fitness from his official Instagram handle. The Swiss tennis player was seen back in practice on the court as he prepares for his first appearance after over one year of a gap. Roger is set to feature in the Laver Cup 2022, which will begin after a month from now. (Roger Federer: 5 unbreakable records of tennis legend - In Pics)

In the video shared by Roger Federer, the tennis legend can be seen practicing his beautiful backhand returns and forehand shorts with a smile. Notably, the Swiss maestro also expressed his love for Tennis in the caption of his Instagram post.

Checkout the video here...

Fans couldn't keep after Federer's update of coming back to the court. The 20-time Grand Slam champion will play for the first time since Wimbledon 2021. During his break, Roger has already missed a lot of major tournaments.

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray will be playing in Team Europe in September 2022 competing in the Laver Cup taking place later this year. The Big Four of Tennis will eyeing the title as the organizers announced recently that Djokovic will join Nadal, Murray and Federer for the cup. He won Wimbledon this month for his 21st Grand Slam title. That puts him one ahead of Federer and one behind Nadal for the most Grand Slam won by a man in tennis history. Murray owns three major championships.

With just a month left for the most awaited return of the Swiss legend, fans couldn't keep calm after his Instagram upload as the social media flooded with tweets and reposts of the 20-time Grand Slam winners video. One fan even wrote, "Oh my gosh, I knew today was a good day! We finally have an update!!!," on Roger Federer's return to Tennis.

Checkout the reactions below...

Oh my gosh, I knew today was a good day! We finally have an update!!!! https://t.co/g7btYcObuM — My GOAT is RF (@girlsfaning) August 21, 2022