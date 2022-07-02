WATCH: Venus Williams' BOSSY reply to question on Wimbledon ambition

Venus Williams is already a tennis legend because of her various achievements in the sport, however, she is not the sweetest when it comes to talking outside the court. The American tennis star made a stunning return with win in the mixed doubles category with Britain's Jamie Murray. Venus told the reporters that Serena Williams' decision of coming back from injury to compete motivated her and she decided to compete again.

Williams and Murray defeated Michael Venus and Alicja Rosolska 6-3, 6-7 (3/7), 6-2 in the first round. Venus, who didn't play a single game since last year August was asked by a journalist whether she cameback just for the experience or to win the title. The 42-year-old was not impressed by the question and in reply she asked, "What kind of question is that?"

Venus Williams also revealed about her mixed double teammate, "He played hard to get. I wanted to play with him for ages but it was super last-minute."

"I was at the French Open which is beautiful but my heart didn’t beat the same way as when I saw the grass."

Jamie Murray also opened up on his partner saying, “I was supposed to play with Venus last year but I hurt my neck. I couldn't say no twice. It was amazing to be on the court with such a champion,” said the 36-year-old.

Murray is a five-time Slam champion, he was won the Wimbledon title in 2007 and 2017 with Jelena Jankovic and Martina Hingis. Williams on the other hand is also a five-times singles champion at Wimbledon and a two-time Grand Slam mixed doubles champ.