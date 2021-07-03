हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Wimbledon 2021

Wimbledon 2021: Denis Shapovalov knocks out Andy Murray; Djokovic cruises into fourth round

Shapovalov produced one of his finest performances to beat two-time former champion Andy Murray 6-4, 6-2, 6-2.

Denis Shapovalov with Andy Murray (Source: Wimbledon/Twitter)

World No. 12, Canada's Denis Shapovalov, held his nerve to overcome two-time former champion Andy Murray of Britain 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 in a confident showing to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon for the first time.

The Canadian has been enjoying a good run on grass this season, having reached the quarter-finals in Stuttgart and his first semi-final on the surface at The Queen's Club two weeks ago. He carried that momentum into his first-ever match on Centre Court against the home favourite Murray.

Shapovalov will face eighth seed from Spain, Roberto Bautista Agut, as he seeks to reach the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam for the second time since the 2020 US Open. Bautista Agut beat Dominik Koepfer 7-5, 6-1, 7-6(4).

Shapovalov, who has been seeded 10th in the tournament, fired 45 winners including 13 aces on Friday evening. He saved eight of the nine break points he faced en route to victory.

"I think it's probably one of my best performances, even outside of Wimbledon. I think I definitely played really flawless today and just super solid," Shapovalov told atptour.com.

"To go out there today and to play a guy like Andy, who is also just such a legend, and to beat him today with the tennis I was playing, it was incredible for me."

"Honestly, I told him at the net that he's my hero," said Shapovalov. "Achievements aside, what he's (Murray) been able to do in the sport to come back with an injury like this, to be playing the tennis that he's playing, moving the way he's moving I said after his second match it was truly like 'vintage Andy' and so much fun to see as a fan," added the Canadian.

Shapovalov improved to 20-13 on the season with the victory against Murray, who was playing his fourth tour-level tournament of the year.

Earlier, top seed Novak Djokovic was in cruise mode as he handed a battling American qualifier Denis Kudla a straight-sets defeat in the men's singles third round of Wimbledon Championships on Friday.

Djokovic defeated the Ukraine-born American Kudla 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(7) in two hours 17 minutes to secure his place in the fourth round of the championships.

