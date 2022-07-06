NewsTennis
WIMBLEDON 2022

Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic's NOBLE gesture towards Jannik Sinner in quarterfinals, WATCH viral video HERE

Novak Djokovic jumped over the net when the Italian fell and helped him straight away asking him if he's okay. Later on, Sinner got up and was ready to resume the match again

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 02:45 PM IST

Trending Photos

Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic's NOBLE gesture towards Jannik Sinner in quarterfinals, WATCH viral video HERE

Novak Djokovic doesn't always show the softer side of him when he's on court or on camera but it was a different on Tuesday (July 5). The six-time champion won the hearts of the crowd after his kind gesture towards Jannik Sinner of Italy. It all happened in the fourth set during the clash between Djokovic and Sinner. The Serbian was going all gas on Sinner pounding him with hard and powerful forehands and at one moment Sinner tumbled while running towards the ball and fell down badly.

Djokovic jumped over the net when the Italian fell and helped him straight away asking him if he's okay. Later on, Sinner got up and was ready to resume the match again.

Checkout the video here...

Coming to the result, Djokovic made a promising comeback from two sets down to beat Sinner in the quarter-finals of the ongoing Wimbledon. The Serbian, the No 1 seed, entered his 11th semi-final of Wimbledon after defeating Jannik Sinner 5-7 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-2, at the centre court.

With this win, the 35-year-old has extended an unbeaten run at Wimbledon to a total of 26 matches.Djokovic was two sets down before he made a promising comeback from the third set to enter the semis. He will now be facing the British No.9 seed, Cameron Norrie, who also won his men's singles quarter-finals.Playing at Court 1, the 26-year-old left-hander defeated Belgium's David Goffin 3-6, 7-5, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 to secure his semi-finals berth.Later, World Number five Rafael Nadal will square off with America's Taylor Fritz in their quarter-finals clash on Wednesday.

With ANI inputs

Wimbledon 2022Novak DjokovicJannik SinnerDjokovic videoSinner vs Djokovic

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is 'Islam' in danger due to 'religious prayer' offered in school?
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News Anchor Rohit Ranjan Case--Zee raises voice against emergency imposing mentality of Congress
DNA Video
DNA: Our education system is falling prey to religious ideologies!
DNA Video
DNA: India's first Tomb built over Temple?
DNA Video
DNA: Mumbai rains take a toll on BMC's 45000 crores budget
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 05, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: How is Goddess Kali's insult a freedom of expression?
DNA Video
DNA: Religious radicalism in the name of Constitution?
DNA Video
DNA: Fund raising for inciting religious violence?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 04, 2022