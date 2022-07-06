Novak Djokovic doesn't always show the softer side of him when he's on court or on camera but it was a different on Tuesday (July 5). The six-time champion won the hearts of the crowd after his kind gesture towards Jannik Sinner of Italy. It all happened in the fourth set during the clash between Djokovic and Sinner. The Serbian was going all gas on Sinner pounding him with hard and powerful forehands and at one moment Sinner tumbled while running towards the ball and fell down badly.

Djokovic jumped over the net when the Italian fell and helped him straight away asking him if he's okay. Later on, Sinner got up and was ready to resume the match again.

Checkout the video here...

The reason we love sport. #Djokovic walking right over to check if #Sinner is fine. Sinner back on his feet. Character, resilience and fortitude all the way.#Wimbledon2022 #DjokovicSinner pic.twitter.com/h4vXXqH75Q July 5, 2022

Coming to the result, Djokovic made a promising comeback from two sets down to beat Sinner in the quarter-finals of the ongoing Wimbledon. The Serbian, the No 1 seed, entered his 11th semi-final of Wimbledon after defeating Jannik Sinner 5-7 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-2, at the centre court.

Sinner takes a tumble, and Djokovic is quick to help the Italian back on his feet #Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 pic.twitter.com/NKHENd6PRB — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 5, 2022

With this win, the 35-year-old has extended an unbeaten run at Wimbledon to a total of 26 matches.Djokovic was two sets down before he made a promising comeback from the third set to enter the semis. He will now be facing the British No.9 seed, Cameron Norrie, who also won his men's singles quarter-finals.Playing at Court 1, the 26-year-old left-hander defeated Belgium's David Goffin 3-6, 7-5, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 to secure his semi-finals berth.Later, World Number five Rafael Nadal will square off with America's Taylor Fritz in their quarter-finals clash on Wednesday.

With ANI inputs