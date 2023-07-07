trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2632377
Wimbledon 2023: Daniil Medvedev And Matteo Berrettini Cruise Into Third Round

In his post-match press conference, Medvedev acknowledged the challenge of playing the match over two days and expressed his relief at closing out the set in the tie-break.

Daniil Medvedev, the World No. 3, had a swift entry into the third round of Wimbledon on Friday, completing a 6-3, 6-3, 7-6(5) victory over Adrian Mannarino by playing just five games. Medvedev, the former World No. 1, will face the winner of Marcos Giron and Marton Fucsovics' match in the next round. The match between Medvedev and Fucsovics was interrupted due to darkness, with the score tied 4-4 in the third set. However, Medvedev managed to win the match after a tie-break in sunny conditions the following day.

In his post-match press conference, Medvedev acknowledged the challenge of playing the match over two days and expressed his relief at closing out the set in the tie-break. He believed that he played even better on the second day and expressed satisfaction with his performance, noting that the level of difficulty will increase as the tournament progresses.

Meanwhile, Matteo Berrettini had a dominant performance in the second round, defeating Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 at Wimbledon. Berrettini excelled in his serves, winning 88% of points on his first serve and saving all three breakpoints faced. He also outperformed De Minaur from the baseline, hitting 38 winners compared to De Minaur's 16.

Berrettini expressed his happiness with his performance in the post-match press conference, stating that he played well from the beginning until the end, exceeding his own expectations. In the next round, the World No. 38 will face Alexander Zverev, the 19th seed, who defeated Yosuke Watanuki 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, 6-2.

Zverev acknowledged Berrettini's strong track record on grass courts and recognized him as a player to watch out for in the tournament, referring to his Wimbledon final appearance in 2021 and two victories at The Queen's Club. Zverev emphasized Berrettini's proficiency on grass, highlighting the challenge that lies ahead in their upcoming match.

