Wimbledon men's final 2019: Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic live updates

Welcome to our Live coverage of the 2019 Wimbledon Men's Singles final. 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer will look to clinch his ninth Wimbledon title when he squares off with four-time winner and world number one Novak Djokovic in the finals of the third major of the year at Centre Court on Sunday.

Here are the live updates:

# Federer to open the 2019 Wimbledon men's singles final against Djokovic.

# Argentina’s Damian Steiner will be officiating the high-octane clash.

# Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic have emerged from their locker rooms at the All England Club for the clash. This will be the 48th meeting between the two players.

Federer cemented his spot in the summit showdown of the Wimbledon 2019 after bouncing back from a set down against Spanish tennis maestro Rafael Nadal to clinch a 7-6(3), 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory in what was the 40th career meeting between the golden duo.

Defending champion Djokovic, on the other hand, saw off Spanish tennis star Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 to storm into the final of the tournament.

Heading into the summit showdown, the Serbian tennis maestro lead head-to-head series by 25-22, including 9-6 at Grand Slams. While Djokovic is eyeing his 16th Grand Slam title, Federer will be looking to seal his 21st major title in the final of the 2019 Wimbledon.

The two players had previously met each other in the men's singles final at the All England Club on three occasions, with Djokovic sealing victories in both the matches in 2014 and 2015.