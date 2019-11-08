World No.2 Karolina Pliskova parts ways with coach Conchita Martinez

World number two and Czech tennis star Karolina Pliskova has informed that she and her Spanish coach Conchita Martinez have mutually decided t part ways.

Announcing the news via her official Facebook account, the 27-year-old said that it was a tough decision to split with Martinez following a great season.

"I decided I will no longer work with Conchita. It was (a) tough decision as the season was great. Thank you for all this year and wish u only the best. Life is a change!!!" added the 2016 US Open finalist," Pliskova posted.

Former Spanish player Martinez too took to social media to confirm that the duo has decided to take different paths next year.

"Just a little note to inform you that Karolina and I have decided to take diferente paths next year. It has been an incredible year full of great moments and emotions.I wish Kaja and her team the best for the futur," she wrote on her official Twitter handle.

Pliskova joined forces with Martinez during last year's US Open and she immediately bagged the Pacific Open in Tokyo .

The Czech tennis player has also won four Women's Tennis Association (WTA) tournaments besides reaching the semi-finals of the Australian Open and last week's WTA Finals.