WTA Rogers Cup in Montreal postponed until 2021 due to coronavirus

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has decided to postponed its Rogers Cup event, which was slated to take place in August this year, until 2021 in the wake of recent measures issued by the Canadian goverment due to coronavirus pandemic.

The Women's Rogers Cup was slated to take place in Montreal from August 7 to August 16,but it has now been cancelled for this year after the government of the Canadian province of Quebec prohibiteed holding any sporting or cultural events until August 31, 2020.

"As a result of the measures imposed by the Quebec government prohibiting holding events until August 31, 2020, the Coupe Rogers in Montreal will postpone their event to 2021," a WTA spokesperson said in an official statement.

Reiterating that health and safety of the players, support staff and fans are their first priority, the WTA said that it is looking forward to make a return to Montreal in 2021.

"The WTA reiterates that health and safety will always be the top priority. We understand this was a difficult decision and we look forward to being back in Montreal in 2021. As it currently stands, the WTA Tour is suspended through July 12. We will continue to work with our tournament partners in evaluating when we will be able to get back on the court. We do not foresee any further decisions until next month," the WTA spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, WTA Rogers Cup tournament organisers confirmed that the event will now take place from August 6 to 15, 2021.

"Following the measures imposed by government authorities in the province of Quebec, Tennis Canada announces the postponement of the Rogers Cup in Montreal. The tournament will take place from August 6 to 15, 2021, as Montreal will host the women’s event," the organisers tweeted.

Earlier, Wimbledon Championships 2020 was cancelled for the first time since World War II due to coronavirus crises.

The 134th edition of the championships will now take place from June 28 to July 11, 2021.