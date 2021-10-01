Travel to Mexico from India right now: What travelers need to know

With a significant number of UNESCO sites, pleasant temperatures practically all year round, and a booming tourism industry, it’s no wonder why Mexico is a popular destination.

In fact, Mexico was ranked as the sixth-most visited country in the world for tourism in 2017 and continues its meteoric rise.

Although the coronavirus pandemic has affected the tourism industry worldwide, Mexico continues to be a popular choice for travelers thanks to its lax entry requirements.

Besides being quick and convenient, the Mexico visa for Indians offers an opportunity for adventurers to explore this beautiful country in Latin America. However, before booking those airline tickets and setting off to travel, it’s important to read up on the latest Mexico entry requirements.

Current entry restrictions in Mexico

Plenty of countries around the world have strict entry requirements in place, such as mandatory quarantine, extensive PCR testing, and/or filling out travel forms.

However, that’s not the case with Mexico. In fact, Mexico has some of the most relaxed border restrictions at the moment, and all travelers are welcome to enter the country for business or leisure. There is no need for PCR and/or antigen testing, nor are there any self-isolation measures in place.

The only requirement to enter Mexico is to fill out the mandatory health declaration form and present the QR code when entering the country.

Those planning to travel to neighboring countries after Mexico, however, should pay extra attention to entry requirements. The land border between Mexico and the United States of America is still closed to non-essential travel until October 21, with the option to be extended.

Traveling from India to Mexico

Those who are planning to travel from India to Mexico should keep a few important things in mind.

Despite the pandemic, there are plenty of airlines that fly between the two countries. The most common airports to fly into include Cancun International Airport; Benito Juárez International Airport in Mexico City; Licenciado Gustavo Díaz Ordaz International Airport in Puerto Vallarta; and Cozumel International Airport.

The majority of flights are operated by major airlines such as Air France, KLM, Lufthansa, Emirates, Air Canada, and Aeromexico.

When flying from India to Mexico, it’s extremely important to note the country (or countries) where you will have a layover. This is because some countries may require travelers to provide a negative PCR test even if they are in transit and do not leave the airport.

Last but certainly not least, all Indian citizens should be aware of the visa requirements. Mexico requires two documents for Indians who wish to enter the country: a valid visa, and the tourist card.

The Mexico Tourist Card — which is officially known as Forma Migratoria Multiple (FMM) — is an electronic travel authorization. The FMM is a requirement for all foreign citizens who are visiting Mexico for less than 6 months (180 days) and allows the holder to enter the country.

The FMM is valid for 180 days and is a single-entry permit. It was originally launched by the Mexican government to streamline the arrival process, improve border security, and reduce queues for visitors.

The current COVID-19 situation in Mexico

To date, Mexico has had more than 3.57 million cases within its borders and more than 272 thousand deaths.

As part of its vaccination rollout program, the government of Mexico has administered more than 95 million doses. About half of the population has at least one dose, while about 33 percent of citizens are fully vaccinated.

To curb the coronavirus, Mexico has introduced a traffic light system across all 32 states in the country. Each state is assigned one of four colors — green, yellow, orange, or red — and has certain restrictions depending on that color. At the moment, the majority of states in Mexico are either yellow or orange.

Green states have no restrictions at all, while yellow states’ economic and social activities can operate at a capacity of 75 percent and require the use of masks in all closed public spaces.

Orange states place tighter limitations on establishments such as hotels, restaurants, and tourist attractions, which are limited to 50 percent capacity. Meanwhile, stores and beaches can only have 40 percent of its normal capacity.

Finally, states who are in the red zone have maximum restrictions, including extremely reduced capacity, curfews, and temporary closures.

The latest update shows that only four states are considered green: Baja California Sur (home to Cabo San Lucas), Chihuahua, Sinaloa, and Chiapas.

The majority of popular tourist sites, such as Cancun (in Quintana Roo state), Puerta Vallarta (in Jalisco state), and Oaxaca are yellow.

However, the Mexican government regularly updates its list of colour-coded states, which is why it is important to stay up to date and refer to the latest updates before traveling.

By keeping these restrictions and tips in mind, travelers can enjoy a stress-free and relaxing holiday in Mexico.

