10 Best places in India to explore in December

There are many beautiful locations in India worth exploring especially in December- The pink winters of Delhi and Jaipur bring out a different side of both these cities, the snow-clad mountains of Kashmir and Himachal make some of you pose like a movie actresses and the list is endless.

To make the winter epic, we have the 10 best places to visit in India in December. Read here.

1. Auli, Uttarakhand

Awe-inspiring panoramic views of the hills are facilitated by the snow-covered peaks of the Neelkant, Mana Parbat, and Nanda Devi, especially during the Christmas season.

Ideal Duration: 3 Nights/4 Days

Things to Do In Auli: Skiing, Auli Gorson Trek, Camping, Cable Car Ride

How To Reach: After reaching Rishikesh via bus from Delhi, one can either opt for a shared taxi or hire a private cab to Joshimath. From Joshimath, one can either continue their journey by road in a cab or go for a more fun option i.e. the cable car that runs from Joshimath to Auli and offers impeccable views. The nearest airport is the Jolly Grant airport of Dehradun.

2. Nagoa Beach, Diu

You must visit the Diu beaches in December to believe how gorgeous they are. The temperature ranges from 16 to 23 degrees Celsius. Diu is a distinctive honeymoon destination in India in December thanks to the bonfires on the gorgeous beaches.

Ideal duration: 3 Nights/4 Days

Things to do in Diu: Explore Diu on a bicycle, Birdwatching, Water sports

How to reach: Diu is easily accessible from the major parts of the country by rail, air, and road. The Diu Airport connects this destination to other cities via airways while the railway station in Veraval is the nearest to Diu for those who are travelling by train. Diu also possesses an amazing road network that links this union territory with other major cities of the country. From buses and taxis to private cabs, one can opt for either of these options to travel by road.

3. Radhanagar Beach, Havelock Island

Havelock Island in the Andaman Sea, home to the stunning Radhanagar Beach, is one of the most popular vacation spots in India in December. Roughly 12 kilometres away from Havelock's ferry terminal. This December, you may have the stunning white sand curve, lovely palm palms, and clear waters all to yourself.

Ideal duration: 4 Nights/5 Days

Things to do in Goa: Scuba Diving at Grande Island, Partying at Tito's Street, Visit Dudhsagar Falls, Mandovi River Sunset Cruise, Cycling At Divar And Chorao Islands, Take a Hot Air Balloon Flight, Candolim Beach, Explore Bhagwan Mahaveer Sanctuary, Visit Anjuna Flea Market, Casino Royale, Baga Beach, Visit the Basilica of Bom Jesus, Aguada Fort, Dolphin Ride

How To Reach: The best and easiest way to travel to Radhanagar Beach is through a jetty. One can hire a jetty from Swaraj Dweep dock that drops one at the Swaraj Deep Island which is around 10 kilometres away. Once on the island, one needs to take a cab, an auto, or a rickshaw to reach the beach.

4. Rann Of Kutch, Gujarat

Ideal duration: 3 Nights/4 Days

Things to do in Gujarat: Evening walk at Sabarmati riverfront, Bird watching and photography at Vadla, Buy bandhej sarees from law garden.

How To Reach: Once in Gujarat via airways or railways, one can either take a bus or hire a private cab to reach Kutchh from Dhordo.

5. Wayanad, Kerala

The beautiful Western Ghats mountains surround this lush wonderland. Everything about Wayanad is amazing, from the people to the history to the culture to the forests to the food. Numerous hiking trails and bird-watching locations draw visitors from all around India.

Ideal Duration: 2 Night/3 Days

Things to Do In Wayanad: Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, Banasura Sagar Dam, Edakkal Caves, Ziplining

How To Reach: The nearest airport to Wayanad is the Calicut International Airport which is located around 65 kilometres while the nearest railway station is in Kozhikode. One can easily hire a cab or take the local bus to reach Wayanad from the airport or the railway station.

6. Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

Tawang, one of the most stunning and challenging vacation spots in December, is an adventurer and explorer's delight. Beautiful views of the snow-capped Himalayas, historic monasteries, and valleys draped in prayer flags can all be found here.

Ideal Duration: 1 Night/2 Days

Things to Do In Tawang: Taktsang Gompa, Gorichen Peak, Sela Pass – Traverse Through This Beauty, Madhuri Lake – Take A Stroll Around

How To Reach: The nearest airport to Tawang is located around 387 kilometres in Tezpur and the nearest railway station is Rangapara Railway Station at a distance of 383 kilometres. One can travel by road and from the airport or railway station to Tawang by hiring a cab or taking a coach.

7. Udaipur, Rajasthan

This city of lakes is among the ideal locations for a December holiday because of its wonderful treasures, including Lake Palace, Fateh Sagar Lake, Monsoon Palace, and Jag Mandir. The fact that Udaipur is situated at the foot of the Aravali hills is its best feature.

Ideal Duration: 2 Nights/3 Days

Things to do in Rajasthan: Zip Lining, Safari – A rendezvous with the wildlife of Rajasthan, Hot-Air ballooning, Desert camping, Chokhi Dhani – Have The Real Taste Of Rajasthan

How To Reach: Udaipur houses a domestic airport and railway station which connects well with the major cities of the country. One can also travel to Udaipur by road via a private cab, personal vehicle, or local bus that runs regularly from major cities to Udaipur such as Delhi, Chandigarh, Jaipur, and more.

8. Kohima, Nagaland

The capital of the northeastern state of Nagaland, which borders Myanmar, is Kohima, which is perched atop a steep mountain (formerly Burma). Kohima tour packages entice eager travellers to savour the grandeur of its rolling hills. Along with Dimapur and Mokokchung, Kohima is one of the three Nagaland towns with municipal council status. The brave and daring, yet simple and innocent Naga tribes reside in this gorgeous town.

Ideal Duration: 1 Night/2 Days

Things to do in Nagaland: Take a wild safari at Ntangki National Park, Camp under the stars in Kohima Mountains, Go for boating at the Doyang river.

How To Reach: The nearest airport to Kohima is the Dimapur Airport which is situated 74 kilometres away. There is no railway station connectivity in Kohima. By road, one can easily hire a taxi, take local buses, or take a private vehicle to reach Kohima.

9. Pondicherry, Tamil Nadu

One of India's seven Union Territories, known locally as Pondy, was formerly a French colony and is now one of the seven Union Territories of India. The area is noted for its stunning lanes lined with French Quarter, mustard-yellow colonial buildings, and also enormous walls covered in bougainvillaea. It also has a great fusion of traditional Indian and French architecture. A sense of French culture is also provided by some lovely cafes and shops that are nearby.

Ideal Duration: 3-5 Days

Things to do in Pondicherry: Sightseeing and explore the culture

How To Reach: The nearest airport is Chennai International airport which is 135 km away.

10. Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Varanasi, the world's oldest continuously inhabited city in the world, is also known as the "city of the gods" and is highly regarded by Hindus. The streets in this city, which is resting by the banks of the Ganges, are incredibly narrow, and cows may be seen from very close range. In addition, there are several temples to visit and learn about the local culture.

Ideal Duration: 2 Days

Things To Do In Varanasi: Sightseeing, Shopping and exploring the Ganga ghats.

How To Reach: The two main railheads of the city are the Varanasi railway junction and Kashi railway junction which connect with major cities. The city also has its airport named the Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport.

Stop procrastinating, plan your trip to India, and invite your friends along for this fun getaway this December. The tourist destinations in India in December will be brimming with amiable locals, a fascinating cultural and historical background, and first-hand encounters that you won't forget.

(Discliamer: The information in this article are based on general infiormation and does not subsitute an expert's opinion. Zee News does not confirm this.)