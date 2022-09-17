10 best places in northeast India for your travel destinations

The stunning locations to see in the North East, scattered throughout the numerous hilltops and picturesque valleys, create an image that must be seen to be believed.

10 Best places to visit when travelling to the northeast

Read below to out this amazing list of the serene places to visit in North East India and get ready for post-Covid travel with all the necessary details.

1. Nathula Pass, Sikkim

At a height of 14450 feet above sea level, on the boundary between India and Tibet, is the old silk route that was once used by traders and merchants. No matter the season, Nathula's temperature is always below freezing, and the area is teeming with Himalayan vegetation and fauna. It is one of the well-known tourist destinations in North East India and is conveniently accessible from Gangtok, the state's capital.

Best time to visit: March to October is the time when the temperature would be high compared to any of the winter months. But if you like snow, winter is the best season.

Distance: Around 58 Km from Gangtok

2. Ziro Valley, Arunachal Pradesh

The Apatani tribe has the highest population in Ziro Valley, a flat area surrounded by mountains that soar into the sky. There are about five towns there. This tribe is cordial, and Ziro is the ideal location for the music festival every year. One of the nicest sites to visit in North East India is the verdant rice fields, the orderly tribal homes, and the brilliant and colourful tribal clothing, and accessories.

Best time to visit: Throughout the year. Ziro Music festival is celebrated mostly in September and October.

Distance: It is around 110 KM from Itanagar, the capital of Arunachal Pradesh.

3. Umiam Lake, Meghalaya

This man-made reservoir, which lies 5 kilometres north of Shillong, is a captivating location and one of the well-known tourist destinations in North East India that is open all year long. It has an area of 222 square kilometres and is encircled by extensive tracts of coniferous forests.

Best time to visit: Anytime between October and May

Distance: It is around 17 KM from Shillong

4. Loktak Lake, Manipur

The countless little floating islands on this lake, known locally as "Phumdis," are what makes it famous. One of the best sites to visit in North East India is Loktak Lake, one of the biggest freshwater lakes there. It is also home to Keibul Lamjao National Park, the only floating national park in the world.

Best time to visit: Anytime between October to March

Distance: Around 53 KM from Imphal city

5. Tripura Sundari Temple, Tripura

One of the top tourist destinations in North East India, this ancient Hindu shrine is located around 56 miles from the town of Agartala. It is one of the 51 Shakti Peethas. The square-shaped sanctum is worshipped in the outer upper building, which is more akin to a normal Bengali hut.

Best time to visit: Throughout the year

Distance: Almost around 56 KM from Agartala

6. Tsomgo Lake, Sikkim

The lake at this altitude showcases its silence in the most surreal surroundings with Himalayan peaks around it, and the winding roads that make the 37 km journey from Gangtok to get there are ethereally gorgeous. It is one of the best spots to visit in North East India.

Best time to visit: Best to visit in winter for enjoying a Yak safari on the frozen lake, from October to March

Distance: Around 37 KM from Gangtok

7. Kaziranga National Park, Assam

It is one of the most well-known tourist destinations in North East India. This unbroken acres-long stretch of forests and marshlands is situated in the centre of Assam. A popular sight in Kaziranga is the well-known one-horned rhino, a globally endangered species.

Best time to visit: November to April, the park is closed during monsoon months.

Distance: It is located about 193 KM from Guwahati

8. Double Decker Living Root Bridge

The Khasi tribe is known for using Banyan tree roots fastened together to build bridges across rivers and streams. One of the most well-known tourist destinations in North East India, the Double Decker Living Root Bridge is a superb illustration of their expertise in braiding the roots to create two single bridges that are stacked on top of one another.

Best time to visit: Avoid monsoon, post-monsoon starting from September is the perfect time to go.

Distance: Around 68 KM from Shillong

9. Dawki River

The Umngot River in Dawki, which is famed for its transparent visibility, is crystal-clear. The area is tucked away in West Jantai hill, where there is a thriving tourism industry. Each year, tourists flock to Dawki to boat down this renowned river, where the riverbed is remarkably clear.

Best time to visit: September to April

Distance: Around 86 KM from Shillong

10. Nuranang Falls

On your drive from Tawang to Bomdila, you'll travel across Nuranang Falls, a stunning cascade that plunges from a height of roughly 100 metres. On the route from Tawang to Zemithang, there is a beautiful waterfall known as BTK, Bap Teng Kang waterfalls.

Best time to visit: Anytime between February to November

Distance: 24.9 KM from Tawang

There is no place like the North East. It provides a captivating sight around every corner thanks to the many viewpoints accessible for visitors to enjoy. It is a land of the great, the powerful, and the devoted.

