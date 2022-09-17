Travel to Vietnam from India in under Rs 50,000 - things to see, where to stay, what to eat

Vietnam budget holiday: You don't have a budget to splurge but want to go to a beautiful destination outside the country? If that's the case, Vietnam can be your best bet. With beautiful landscapes, cascading rice terraces, pristine beaches and several limestone caves, Vietnam is every tourist's delight. And how can we forget the yummy food, especially street food, that adds to the Vietnam experience? Here are tips to plan your trip within Rs 50,000-60,000 in Vietnam.

Flight tickets

The return airfare for flight tickets can be as low as Rs 17,000! Yes, you read that right! Check the airline booking websites and plan a bit in advance. It's best to keep your dates slightly flexible. You can zero in upon the month you want to travel in, and then look for the cheapest tickets in that month.

Accommodation

There are plenty of budget hotels and hostels. In the capital Ho Chi Minh City, hostels like Suite Backpackers Inn, Eco backpackers hostel are some good options. You can also opt for Airbnb. A single bed in a hostel or an Airbnb accommodation can be available for even below Rs 1,000 a night.

Eating out

Vietnam is famous for street food and doesn't miss out on that experience. Nem Raan or Cha Gio (Fried Spring rolls) and Cha Ca (Grilled minced fish), Pho (broth noodles), Xoi (a kind of sticky rice) are some of the yummy Vietnamese food that you must try.

Best time to visit

February to April, August to October (Though you can visit at any time, just do the necessary research and pack clothes accordingly).

Top 6 attractions in Vietnam

Hanoi: The capital of Vietnam houses the brilliant Vietnam Museum of Ethnology and Vietnam Fine Art Museum and gives a glimpse to the city life of the country.

Halong Bay: A UNESCO World Heritage Site, this place is famous for mesmerizing sea views.

Ho Chi Minh City: The commercial hub (formerly Saigon) houses French colonial landmarks as well as Vietnamese War history museums and the Củ Chi tunnels.

Hoi An: A delightful Japanese Bridge, beautiful old merchant houses, and the charming old town quarter are some of the key attractions of this place.

Sa Pa (Sapa): This is the top trekking destination in Vietnam with plenty of options. The countryside has rollicking rice fields which are a sight to behold.

Mekong Delta: This is located in the far south of Vietnam and the Mekong river meets the sea here. Rich with paddy fields, mangroves, and floating markets - this is an experience in itself.