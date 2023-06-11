7 Travel Destinations You Must-Visit To Witness Breathtaking Waterfalls In India

India, a land of enchanting landscapes, is home to some of the most breathtaking waterfalls in the world. The sheer beauty and grandeur of India's waterfalls attract visitors from far and wide, leaving them awe-inspired and rejuvenated. Whether it's the lush green forests surrounding the falls, the rainbow formed by sunlight hitting the mist, or the reflections in the crystal-clear pools below, it’ll feel like paradise on Earth.

Summer vacation is a perfect time to visit these waterfalls and beat the heat. It is an ideal time to reconnect with nature and create unforgettable memories by embarking on a journey to witness the mesmerizing waterfalls of India.

Here Are 7 Travel Destinations In India Where You Can Witness Magnificent Waterfalls

Athirapally Falls, Kerala

Located in Thrissur district, Kerala, Athirapally Falls is often referred to as the "Niagara Falls of India." The cascading waters surrounded by dense green forests create a picturesque scene. It's one of the largest waterfalls in Kerala and a popular attraction for nature lovers and photographers.

Dudhsagar Falls, Goa

Situated on the Mandovi River, Dudhsagar Falls in Goa is a majestic sight. The name translates to "Sea of Milk" because the water gushes down from a height of 310 meters, resembling a stream of milk. Surrounded by lush greenery and accessible by a thrilling jeep safari or train ride, this waterfall offers a unique experience.

Jog Falls, Karnataka

Jog Falls, located in the Shimoga district of Karnataka, is the second-highest plunge waterfall in India. Created by the Sharavathi River, it cascades down from a height of 253 meters, forming four distinct falls named Raja, Rani, Roarer, and Rocket. The sheer force and volume of water make it a captivating sight during the monsoon season.

Nohkalikai Falls, Meghalaya

Nestled in the mesmerizing state of Meghalaya, Nohkalikai Falls is the tallest plunge waterfall in India, plunging from a height of 340 meters. Surrounded by mist-covered hills and lush greenery, the waterfall forms a deep blue pool at its base. The legend associated with it adds to its allure, making it a must-visit destination.

Dhuandhar Falls, Madhya Pradesh

Located in Bhedaghat near Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, the Dhuandhar Falls is a splendid natural wonder. The Narmada River cascades through a narrow gorge, creating a misty spray that resembles smoke, hence the name "Dhuandhar," which means "smoke cascade." A boat ride near the falls offers a close-up view of this majestic beauty.

Hogenakkal Falls, Tamil Nadu

Situated on the Kaveri River in Tamil Nadu, Hogenakkal Falls is known for its unique rock formations and medicinal properties in its waters. The cascading waterfalls and surrounding lush forests make it a popular tourist destination. Boat rides and coracle rides are available for visitors to explore the falls up close.

Soochipara Falls, Kerala

Also known as Sentinel Rock Waterfalls, Soochipara Falls is located in Wayanad, Kerala. Surrounded by dense forests and tea plantations, the waterfall is a sight to behold. It cascades down into three tiers, creating natural pools where visitors can take a refreshing dip. The trek to the falls offers breathtaking views of the Western Ghats.