ASIA'S STRONGEST PASSPORTS

Asia's Strongest Passport 2023: Japan on Top, Pakistan, Afghanistan at Bottom of the List- Check India, China's Rank Here

According to the Henley Passport Index power scores, only 6% of countries in the world have access to more than 70% of the world economy, scroll down to check Asian rankings.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sagar Puri|Last Updated: Jan 25, 2023, 01:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The Henley index includes 199 passports and 227 travel destinations
  • Afghanistan passport gives visa-free entry to only 12% of the world and less than 1% of global economic output
  • Yemen is ranked 105th with a score of 34 for visa-free travel

New Delhi: Do you realise that you may hold the most powerful passport in the world without even realising it? Global unrest during the past several years, brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia's war on Ukraine, has changed the status of many nations worldwide. Naturally, this has had a big impact on how much information our passports can hold as well as where and how we can travel. As 2023 has just begun Henley & Partners, a global citizenship and residency consultancy company with offices in London, has released the Henley Passport Index for the year 2023 based on special data provided by the International Air Transport Association. The index includes 199 passports and 227 travel destinations, giving users the most extensive and reliable information about their global access and mobility. Each passport is scored on the total number of destinations that the holder can access visa-free.

Here's how the passport score is calculated

The Henley Passport Index compares the visa-free access of 199 different passports to 227 travel destinations. If no visa is required, then a score with value = 1 is created for that passport. The same applies if you can obtain a visa on arrival, a visitor’s permit, or an electronic travel authority (ETA) when entering the destination.

Where a visa is required, or where a passport holder has to obtain a government-approved electronic visa (e-Visa) before departure, a score with value = 0 is assigned. This also applies if you need pre-departure government approval for a visa on arrival.

The total score for each passport is equal to the number of destinations for which no visa is required (value = 1).

The ranking of the 2023 Henley Passport Index is now out, with Japan claiming the top spot for the fifth year in a row. India is ranked 85th on the passport index, which indicates that holders of an Indian passport are not need to obtain a visa in order to enter 59 other countries. Afghanistan's passport came in at number 109 with a visa-free score of 27, while Iraq's passport came in at number 108 with a visa-free score of 29. Syria has a visa-free ranking of 107 and a score of 30. With a visa-free score of 32, Pakistan ranks as the fifth worst passport in the world, at number 106. Yemen is ranked 105th with a score of 34 for visa-free travel. 

Asia's Strongest Passports- Here's the list

Country Worldwide Rank Visa Free Score
Japan 1 193 destinations
Singapore 2 192 destinations
Israel  25 159 destinations
Qatar 55 100 destinations
Kuwait 57 97 destinations
China

66

 80 destinations
India 85 59 destinations
Sri Lanka  100 42 destinations
Bangladesh 101 41 destinations
Nepal 103 38 destinations
Yemen  105 34 destinations
Pakistan 106 32 destinations
Syria 107

30 destinations

Iraq  108 29 destinations
Afghanistan 109 27 destinations

China's allows access to 80, the same as Bolivia's. Russia's is better, providing hassle-free entry to 118 destinations, while Afghanistan's remained the weakest, with access to just 27. "At the bottom of the ranking, the Afghanistan passport gives visa-free entry to only 12% of the world and less than 1% of global economic output." noted Henley Passport Index website. 

