World's Strongest Passports List 2023: India ranks 85th, Indians can travel visa-free in THESE 59 countries- Check list here

New Delhi: Do you know you might be have world's most powerful passport and you might not be even aware of it. Check out the list of top 10 passports in the world for the year 2023. Based on unique data provided by the International Air Transport Association, London-based global citizenship and residence advice firm Henley & Partners has issued the Henley Passport Index for the year 2023.

The 2023 Henley Passport Index ranking is now available, with Japan taking the top rank for the fifth consecutive year. According to the passport index, India is rated 85th, which means that people with Indian passports can travel to 59 countries without a visa. India has moved up two spots in the rankings from where it was a year ago, when it was in 87th place. Passport holders from Japan are permitted entry into 193 nations without a visa.

World's most powerful passports 2023: Top 10 Rankings

1. Japan — visa-free score: 193

2. Singapore and South Korea — visa-free score: 192

3. Germany and Spain — visa-free score: 190

4. Finland, Italy and Luxembourg — visa-free score: 189

5. Austria, Denmark, Netherlands and Sweden — visa-free score: 188

6. France, Ireland, Portugal and the United Kingdom — visa-free score: 187

7. Belgium, Czech Republic, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland and the United States — visa-free score: 186

8. Australia, Canada, Greece and Malta — visa-free score: 185

9. Hungary and Poland — visa-free score: 184

10. Lithuania and Slovakia — visa-free score: 183

Where does India Stand in the Rankings?

The Indian passport grants visa-free travel to 59 international locations and is ranked 85th in the world's most powerful passport index for 2023. The nation was ranked 82nd in 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022, 84th in 2021, 85th in 2022, and 83rd in 2023.

Indian passport holders can travel visa-free to more than 50 destinations that include:

Antarctica

Bhutan

Dominica

El Salvador

Fiji

Grenade

Haiti

Jamaica

Jeju Province (South Korea)

Mauritius

Micronesia

Nepal

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Vincent & Nevis

Saint Vincent & the Grenadines

Senegal

Svalbard

Suriname

Trinidad and Tobago

Vanuatu

Hong Kong

Kish Island

Macau

Palestine

British Virgin Islands

Montserrat

Cook Islands

Pitcairn Islands

Northern Cyprus

Belovezhskaya Puschcha National Park

Serbia

Svalbard

South Ossetia

Transnistria

Tunisia

Reunion

Somaliland

List of countries where you get visa on arrival:

Bolivia

Cambodia

Cape Verde

Comoros

Djibouti

Ethiopia

Guinea-Bissau

Guyana

Indonesia

Jordan

Kenya

Laos

Madagascar

Maldives

Mauritania

Nauru

Palau

Saint Lucia

Samoa

Seychelles

Somalia

Sri Lanka

Tanzania

Thailand

Timor Leste

Togo

Tuvalu

Uganda

Niue

Zimbabwe

According to the Henley Passport power scores, access to more than 70% of the global economy is only available in 6% of the world's nations. Only 17% of governments allow visa-free travel to more than 4/5 of the world's 227 destinations, according to the Henley Passport Index. India's neighbours China and Pakistan ranked 66th and 106th in the list.