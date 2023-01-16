World's Strongest Passports List 2023: India ranks 85th, Indians can travel visa-free in THESE 59 countries- Check list here
Palestinian nationals are at 103 position and enjoy unfettered access to only 38 nations. A number of Palestinians suspected of having ties to the Hamas organisation have been labelled terrorists by the Israeli authorities.
- India's neighbours China and Pakistan ranked 66th and 106th in the list
- Only 17% of governments allow visa-free travel to more than 4/5 of the world's 227 destinations
- India is ranked 85th in Henley Passport Index
New Delhi: Do you know you might be have world's most powerful passport and you might not be even aware of it. Check out the list of top 10 passports in the world for the year 2023. Based on unique data provided by the International Air Transport Association, London-based global citizenship and residence advice firm Henley & Partners has issued the Henley Passport Index for the year 2023.
The 2023 Henley Passport Index ranking is now available, with Japan taking the top rank for the fifth consecutive year. According to the passport index, India is rated 85th, which means that people with Indian passports can travel to 59 countries without a visa. India has moved up two spots in the rankings from where it was a year ago, when it was in 87th place. Passport holders from Japan are permitted entry into 193 nations without a visa.
World's most powerful passports 2023: Top 10 Rankings
1. Japan — visa-free score: 193
2. Singapore and South Korea — visa-free score: 192
3. Germany and Spain — visa-free score: 190
4. Finland, Italy and Luxembourg — visa-free score: 189
5. Austria, Denmark, Netherlands and Sweden — visa-free score: 188
6. France, Ireland, Portugal and the United Kingdom — visa-free score: 187
7. Belgium, Czech Republic, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland and the United States — visa-free score: 186
8. Australia, Canada, Greece and Malta — visa-free score: 185
9. Hungary and Poland — visa-free score: 184
10. Lithuania and Slovakia — visa-free score: 183
Where does India Stand in the Rankings?
The Indian passport grants visa-free travel to 59 international locations and is ranked 85th in the world's most powerful passport index for 2023. The nation was ranked 82nd in 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022, 84th in 2021, 85th in 2022, and 83rd in 2023.
Indian passport holders can travel visa-free to more than 50 destinations that include:
Antarctica
Bhutan
Dominica
El Salvador
Fiji
Grenade
Haiti
Jamaica
Jeju Province (South Korea)
Mauritius
Micronesia
Nepal
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Vincent & Nevis
Saint Vincent & the Grenadines
Senegal
Svalbard
Suriname
Trinidad and Tobago
Vanuatu
Hong Kong
Kish Island
Macau
Palestine
British Virgin Islands
Montserrat
Cook Islands
Pitcairn Islands
Northern Cyprus
Belovezhskaya Puschcha National Park
Serbia
Svalbard
South Ossetia
Transnistria
Tunisia
Reunion
Somaliland
List of countries where you get visa on arrival:
Bolivia
Cambodia
Cape Verde
Comoros
Djibouti
Ethiopia
Guinea-Bissau
Guyana
Indonesia
Jordan
Kenya
Laos
Madagascar
Maldives
Mauritania
Nauru
Palau
Saint Lucia
Samoa
Seychelles
Somalia
Sri Lanka
Tanzania
Thailand
Timor Leste
Togo
Tuvalu
Uganda
Niue
Zimbabwe
According to the Henley Passport power scores, access to more than 70% of the global economy is only available in 6% of the world's nations. Only 17% of governments allow visa-free travel to more than 4/5 of the world's 227 destinations, according to the Henley Passport Index. India's neighbours China and Pakistan ranked 66th and 106th in the list.
