Best Sandwiches In World 2023: Mumbai’s Vada Pav Ranks At 13- Check Complete List Here

Aamchi Mumbai’s most pouplar dish Vada Pav has been rated as one of the best sandwiches around the globe. Now Vada Pav is not only famous in Maharashtra but all around the world. Vada Pav is one such dish that you can enjoy anytime of the day be it tea, breakfast or lunch. And now, vada pav’s popularity has earned it global recognition with the street food being ranked the 13th best sandwich in the world. Recently, a list of 100 ‘Best Sandwiches in the World’ was released by Taste Atlas, an experiential travel guide founded by Matija Babic for traditional food that collates authentic recipes, food critic reviews, and research articles about popular ingredients and dishes.

All about 100 best-rated sandwiches in the world at the link: https://t.co/OS7SzEZhKN pic.twitter.com/IybKxsXFpu — TasteAtlas (@TasteAtlas) February 27, 2023

The top rank on the list went to tombik or gobit kebab, a type of döner kebab popular in Turkey where the shredded meat is stuffed in a bun-shaped flatbread called pide ekmek. It was then followed by butifarra, a traditional Peruvian sandwich made with a crusty white bun (roseta) with jamón del pas (peppery ham with garlic), salsa criolla, lettuce, radishes, and chilli. The third-placed item on the list was Sandwich de lomo, a steak sandwich taken to the extreme with thinly sliced lomo steak, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, mayonnaise, chimichurri sauce, ham, cheese, and a fried egg.

Here Is The List Of Top 15 Sandwiches In The World

1. Tombik (Turkey)

2. Butifarra (Peru)

3. Sandwich de lomo (Argentina)

4. Spiedie (USA)

5. Banh mi heo quay (Vietnam)

6. Lobster Roll (USA)

7. Choripan (Argentina)

8. Toast Skagen (Sweden)

9. Sanguche de milanesa (Argentina)

10. Arepa andina (Venezuela)

11. Cuban Sandwich (USA)

12. Chivito (Uruguay)

13. Vada Pav (India)

14. Montreal Smoked Meat (Canada)

15. Prego (Portugal)

In the meantime, the Taste Atlas described the well-known Vada Pav as follows on their website: "It is believed that Ashok Vaidya, a street vendor who operated close to the Dadar train station in the 1960s and 1970s, originated this well-known street snack. He thought about how to feed the hungry crew and decided that the ideal cuisine should be portable, inexpensive, and simple to prepare. Ashok created the vada pav, and it quickly gained popularity."