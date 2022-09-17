Cultural tourism in India: A look at the country's rich cultural destinations

India's diversity is a reflection of the country's mixture of religious and cultural traditions. The nation is home to a large number of world-historic monuments that have an enticing influence and have long drawn visitors from around the world. You would be delighted to acquaint yourself with the many customs and cultures that make up India's cultural heritage. We've compiled a list of some of India's cultural attractions that you should visit if you want to learn more about the splendour of this fascinating nation.

India is the birthplace and the cradle of some of the world’s major cultures and religions. Travellers from all over the world are drawn to India by its many world heritage sites because of its incomparable cultural vibrancy.

Amritsar

Without a doubt, Amritsar, which Guru Ram Das, the fourth Sikh guru, recognized as a holy place, is the centre of Sikh culture in the nation. The rich and thriving Sikh culture is particularly visible in places like Jallianwala Bagh, Wagah Border, Akal Takht, and the renowned Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple).

Food in Amritsar: In addition to the flamboyant Punjabi culture portrayed in the splendour of the city's tourist attractions, real cuisine is a must-try.

How to reach

By air: Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport (ATQ) is at a distance of 11 km from the city centre.

By rail: Amritsar Railway Station is well connected to other Indian cities.

By road: Buses are available from other cities in Punjab as well as from Delhi, Shimla, and Jammu.

Kolkata

The region that transferred from the control of the Nawabs of Bengal to the first British East India Company agents is frequently referred to as the Cultural Capital of India. The majority of India's renowned literary figures come from this heritage city in India, which is also regarded as the birthplace of urban Indian culture and literary ideas. If you want to discover the origins of contemporary Indian subculture, this location needs to be at the top of your list.

Food in Kolkata: There’s something about the local food that Kolkatans can’t stop boasting about. The must-try dishes in Kolkata are Mughlai parantha, aakher josh, kosha mangsho, chicken kabiraji, macher jhol, Kolkata biryani, hinger kochuri, Shukto, aloo posto, mochha, and chholar daal are some of the best Bengali dishes.

Sweets: Sondesh, roshogolla, and pitha are some of the most popular sweets in Kolkata.

Street food: Phuchka, churmur, ghugni chaat, jhalmuri, keemar doi bora, chhanar jilipi, and telebhaja are some of the best dishes of street food in Kolkata.

How To Reach

By air: Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport situated at Dumdum, 17 km from the heart of the city, is well-connected to several Indian and international cities.

By rail: An extensive railway network connects Kolkata to other Indian cities like Delhi and Mumbai.

By road: Calcutta State Transport Corporation (CSTC), Calcutta Tramways Company (CTC), and West Bengal Surface Transport Corporation (WBSTC) regular bus services within the city and from other cities of West Bengal. The Esplanade Terminus is the main bus terminus in Kolkata.

Rajasthan

The name Rajasthan was chosen for a purpose. The Rajputana splendour and the state's status as a symbol of regal might are to blame. Rajasthan not only features magnificent grounds, but it also contains several well-known forts that have historically aided in defending monarchs and cities. It is one of the top cultural destinations in India since it possesses the right fusion of culinary prowess, tradition, and rich history.

Food in Rajasthan: Sweets- Ghewar is a kind of sweet and savoury- Dal-bati is worth all the wait

How To Reach

By air: The three major airports of Rajasthan are Sanganer International Airport in Jaipur, Jodhpur Airport and Dabok Airport in Udaipur.

By rail: Rajasthan is also well-connected by rail and the major stations here are in Jodhpur, Jaipur, Udaipur, and Ajmer.

By road: The National Highway NH8 is the most important highway that connects Rajasthan to the capital city - Delhi, along with Jaipur, Udaipur, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Mumbai, etc.

Lucknow

You can only imagine how spectacular Lucknow's heritage and culture are with architecture that is greatly impacted by the Mughals, the Delhi Sultanate, the Nawabs of Awadh, and the British. The capital of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow, is regarded as one of the best cities where you can discover Indian culture and tradition.

Food in Lucknow: The local Awadhi cuisine is drool-worthy. Some of the popular dishes of the Awadhi cuisine are: Ulte tawe ka parantha, Varki, and Sheerma, Galawati Kabab, Boti Kabab, Tunday Kabab, Nihari Gosht, Rogan Josh, and Lucknowi Biryani, Tokri Chaat, Malai Ki Gilori, Lucknowi paan, Kulfi Falooda, and Navratan Korma

How To Reach

By air: Daily flights of major domestic airlines from Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Bangalore, Patna, and other important cities serve Lucknow. The city airport is located 14 km from the city centre.

By rail: Lucknow Railway Station at Charbagh is well-connected with other major Indian cities by a strong railway network. Alamnagar, Gomti Nagar, and Aishbagh junction are other railway stations serving the city.

By road: Buses are available from Varanasi, Allahabad, Kanpur, Agra, Jhansi, Delhi, and other nearby cities.

Hyderabad

Before becoming a Princely State under the British Raj, Hyderabad was ruled by Sultans, Mughals, and Nizams. Chalukya and Kakatiya ancient kingdoms historically ruled the area. All of these civilizations have had a profound impact on the city's architecture and culture.

Food in Hyderabad: The city is also a culinary paradise for those who want to indulge in the most delectable non-vegetarian Indian dishes. And that doesn't imply that vegetarian options aren't available. Hyderabad is known for its cuisine, which includes delicacies like Mirchi ka salan, khatti dal, Hyderabadi biryani, dum pukht, Hyderabadi marag, Keema samosa, and lukhmis.

How to reach

By air: Rajiv Gandhi International airport located in Shamshabad, 20 km away from the city, is well-connected to several cities in India and other parts of the world.

By rail: Hyderabad Railway Station, Secunderabad Railway Station, and Kachiguda Railway Station are major railheads in the city that connect it to major Indian cities like Bangalore, Chennai, New Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune.

By road: The city’s bus terminus is well-connected to its neighbouring towns like Aurangabad, Bangalore, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Tirupati and Panaji.

Delhi

India's cosmopolitan capital city has been significantly influenced by many dynasties and religions. In these lands, Rajputs, Sultans, Khiljis, Mughals, and even the British left their mark in the form of monuments, artwork, artefacts, literary creations, customs, festivals, and other elements. India Gate, Red Fort, Old Fort, and Qutab Minar are the most prominent tourist places in Delhi.

Food in Delhi: Parantha at Paranthe Wali Gali (Chandni Chowk), Paneer Tikka at QD’s (Hudson Lane), South Indian at Saravana Bhawan (CP), Rajkachori at Haldiram’s and the list is practically endless.

How to reach

By air: Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi is well-connected with domestic and international cities.

By rail: Regular trains ply between Delhi and other major cities of the country. Old Delhi Railway Station, Nizamuddin Railway Station, Sarai Rohilla, Anand Vihar, and New Delhi Railway Station are some of the major railheads in Delhi.

By road: Delhi is connected to various cities of North India by road. Local, deluxe, and AC Volvo buses ply between Delhi and other cities of North India.

Kerala

The rich culture of Kerala is a fusion of Aryan and Dravidian traditions, with recurrent influences from other parts of India and abroad. Hinduism, Islam, and Christianity have made significant contributions to Kerala's architecture, rituals & customs, performing arts, and festivals.

Food in Kerala: God’s Own country has a variety of dishes to be served at your behest from Puttu & Kadala, Appam, Idlis, Kerala fish curry and Avial.

How to reach

By Air: Kerala is the second state in India to have four international airports, namely Trivandrum International Airport, Cochin International Airport, Calicut International Airport and Kannur International Airport.

By rail: Kerala has more than 200 railway stations, connecting various major cities as well as small towns of the state.

By road: Kerala is connected to most nearby states via well-maintained roads.

These cities serve as the nation's most valuable cultural resource, showcasing the ancient past to the current generation.

